﻿Ola Electric﻿ on Saturday announced commencement of deliveries for its S1 Gen 3 scooter portfolio across India.

The S1 Gen 3 range starts at Rs 79,999 for S1 X (2kWh) and goes up to Rs 1,69,999 for the S1 Pro+ 5.3kWh with 4680 Bharat Cell, the company said in a statement.

The deliveries of the S1 Gen 3 portfolio have been started through the extensive network of Ola Electric stores and direct-to-home delivery services, it added.

An Ola Electric spokesperson said the S1 Gen 3 portfolio offers superior performance, enhanced safety features, and improved efficiency.

Recently, Ola Electric has been contacted by the Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) and the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways of India (MORTH) regarding discrepancies in sales data and non-compliance with trade requirement certificates, and is currently responding to the emails.

On February 28, the company, in a press release, said that it had sold 25,000 units during the month, retaining its market lead in the two-wheeler EV ecosystem. However, numbers on Vahan, the national vehicle registry system, showed that it had sold only 8,600 units.

Back then, Ola Electric had said that the company was renegotiating contracts with its vehicle registration agencies, namely Rosmerta Digital Services Private Ltd and Shimnit India Private Ltd. As a result of these negotiations, while actual sales will not be impacted, registration numbers showing on the government’s Vahan portal may see a temporary dip.