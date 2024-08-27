Paytm Money appoints NV Srinivasan as non-executive independent director

Paytm Money Limited, the wholly-owned subsidiary of One97 Communications Limited, has appointed Narasinganallore Venkatesh Srinivasan as non-executive independent director on its board.

Srinivasan's career spans over four decades in finance, risk management, capital markets, and banking strategy, the company said in a press release.

He earlier served as the CEO of the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI). Prior to this, he was CFO and Executive Director on the board of Lakshmi Vilas Bank, and held senior positions at IDBI Bank for 19 years.

Srinivasan has also served on the Reserve Bank of India's Technical Advisory Committee, chairing the Fixed Income, Money Markets & Derivatives Association. He was also a management committee member of the Foreign Exchange Dealers' Association of India. Additionally, he has advised the Government of Maharashtra on cash management and government borrowing.

At Paytm Money, Srinivasan will provide strategic guidance to help transform India's investment landscape, leveraging his vast experience, said the release.

"We have built a strong consumer centric platform over the past few years, keeping governance at the forefront of our efforts. With Shri Srinivasan’s strong understanding of regulations and extensive experience

across financial markets, we are committed to further enhancing these aspects," said Rakesh Singh, CEO and Whole Time Director, Paytm Money, in a statement.

"His valuable insights will be a tremendous asset to our board, as we continue to strengthen our practices and drive financial investments for millions of Indians on our platform," he added.