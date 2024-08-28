Swiggy CEO recollects journey from 0 orders on day 1 to 3L restaurant partners

As convenience platform Swiggy celebrates its 10th anniversary this month, Sriharsha Majety, the Co-founder and CEO posted on LinkedIn to share the company’s growth so far.

The foodtech platform's journey began in 2014 with a blank slate and saw its first order on day 2. The company currently has partnered with over 300,000 restaurants.

“Amongst our earliest partners was Truffles, which started with just two orders a day on Swiggy. Since then, they've done as many as 7,261 orders in a single day, showcasing how far we've come together,” said Majety.

The co-founder attributes their success to the early adopters “who didn’t just join us but became core to our journey. Their support helped make ‘Swiggy it’ a household phrase across the country.”

“Looking ahead, we’re thrilled about the next decade of collaboration, innovation, and growth. Together, we will continue to lead with passion and deliver unparalleled convenience to our customers,” he added.

The SoftBank-backed unicorn is likely to file draft papers for a $1.3 billion IPO by September first week.

In June this year, ﻿Netherlands-based investor Prosus said that Swiggy’s gross order value increased 26% YoY in the company’s tenth year of operations. The platform’s user base reached the milestone of 104 million at the end of December 2023, and its revenue on a reporting basis grew 24% in rupees, excluding M&A activities.