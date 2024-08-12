If you’re an avid stargazer or just love the thrill of cosmic events, you’re in for a real treat over the next few months! The night sky is set to dazzle us with not one, not two, but four consecutive supermoons, each bringing its own unique flair. Plus, there's even more celestial magic on the horizon with a rare planetary conjunction, a vibrant meteor shower, and a potential naked-eye comet. Let’s break down what to expect and why you won’t want to miss these sky shows.

Super Blue Moon – August 19, 2024

What’s Happening? This isn’t just any full moon; it’s a Super Blue Moon , which occurs when a blue moon (the second full moon in a calendar month) aligns with a supermoon (when the moon is closest to Earth in its orbit). The result? A moon that appears 14% larger and 30% brighter than usual.

Supermoon Eclipse – September 18, 2024

What’s Happening? As if a supermoon isn’t exciting enough, September brings us a Supermoon Eclipse ! Earth’s shadow will partially cover the supermoon, creating a brief but beautiful eclipse visible from various parts of the world.

Biggest Supermoon of the Year – October 17, 2024

What’s Happening? October’s supermoon will be the largest of the four this year, appearing even bigger and brighter than its predecessors.

Super Beaver Moon – November 15, 2024

What’s Happening? The last of the four supermoons will rise in November, known as the Super Beaver Moon . While not as flashy as the others, it’s still a supermoon, meaning it will be larger and brighter than a typical full moon.

Bonus Cosmic Events

Planetary Conjunction – August 14-15, 2024: Mark your calendars for a spectacular conjunction of Jupiter and Mars. These two planets will appear exceptionally close, almost touching in the sky. The best time to view this is in the pre-dawn hours on August 15.

Known as one of the most anticipated meteor showers of the year, the Perseids can produce up to 100 meteors per hour! This year, with the moon setting early, the skies will be perfect for meteor watching.

Tides and Flooding: Should You Worry?

Supermoons and Tides: Supermoons are known to cause King Tides, which are higher-than-normal tides. However, whether these lead to flooding depends on other factors like weather conditions. So, while the tides will be higher, they don’t automatically mean floods are coming.

The upcoming months offer a rare opportunity to witness a series of breathtaking celestial events. From the mesmerising Super Blue Moon to the possibility of seeing a comet with the naked eye, the night sky is set to be an open-air planetarium. So grab your telescope or binoculars, find a dark spot, and get ready to be amazed!