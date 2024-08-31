Brands
Visa partners with Skill India to upskill 20,000 youth for tourism industry

Press Trust of India9716 Stories
Saturday August 31, 2024 , 2 min Read

Digital payments giant Visa and The Tourism & Hospitality Skill Council (THSC) have signed an agreement for a three-year partnership valued at up to USD 1 million to upskill at least 20,000 Indian youths in tourism-relevant skills, the government said on Friday.

The Tourism & Hospitality Skill Council (THSC) comes under the aegis of the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship.

The partnership, which builds upon Visa's ongoing collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism, aims to train youth across 10 states, including Assam, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, and West Bengal, to elevate the tourism service experience for tourists. The programme will focus on essential roles within the domestic tourism industry, such as tour guides, customer service executives, naturalists, and paragliding tandem pilots.

Speaking at the agreement signing ceremony, Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Jayant Chaudhary, said, "India's tourism industry has immense potential to drive economic growth and generate millions of jobs across the country.

"This partnership with Visa is a pivotal step towards realizing and unlocking that potential, equipping our youth with skills needed to thrive in the tourism sector and make India a premier global tourism destination."

Kelly Mahon Tullier, Vice Chair, Chief People and Corporate Affairs Officer at Visa, said: "By empowering the youth of the country with skills to thrive in the tourism industry, we aim not only to elevate their employment prospects but also to improve the overall experience for tourists visiting India."

