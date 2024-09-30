Meet the Japanese man thriving on just 30 minutes of sleep

Ah, sleep. Whether you love it or hate it, you definitely need it. There's been a lot of talk about how many hours of sleep we need, with most studies suggesting that 7-9 hours is the sweet spot. But then along comes Daisuke Hori, a Japanese man making waves with his mind-boggling 30-minute sleep routine. Let's dive into the science behind this intriguing practice.

Insane sleep schedule of 30 minutes

Meet Daisuke Hori, a 40-year-old Japanese entrepreneur from Hyogo prefecture who has been gaining attention for his unique sleep schedule. For the past 12 years, Hori has claimed to have conditioned his body and mind to function on just 30-45 minutes of sleep each night without feeling fatigued.

A decade ago, Hori made a bold decision to cut back on his sleep to pursue his passions for painting and music. Surprisingly, he found that this change not only boosted his productivity but also seemingly doubled his life expectancy.

Hori's exceptional sleep habits made waves when they were featured on the Japanese reality show 'Will You Go With Me?' on Yomiuri TV. Despite sleeping for a mere 26 minutes, he had the energy to hit the gym.

Inspired by his own experience, in 2016 Hori established the Japan Short Sleepers Training Association to share his philosophy of ultra-short sleep. To date, he has successfully coached over 2,100 students to adopt similar habits.

How does Hori fight fatigue?

Lack of proper rest can lead to fatigue in the human body and here's an example. Recently, Kritarth Mittal an entrepreneur from Mumbai landed in the hospital for pulling all-nighters, getting only 5-6 hours of sleep, and maintaining a poor diet.

Also Read Night routines for a productive and refreshed morning

So how can Daisuke manage to function without getting tired? He shared that to combat fatigue, drinking coffee or exercising one hour before eating a meal can help avert drowsiness. Hori advocates for the philosophy of quality sleep over quantity, emphasising that short periods of quality sleep are more beneficial than extended uninterrupted sleep.

Expert's opinion on shorter sleep schedules

According to health experts, Daisuke's statements have drawn attention. On average, adults need 7-9 hours of sleep for good health. Studies indicate that persistent lack of sleep can result in various health problems, such as a decline in cognitive function, a weakened immune system, and mood disorders.

Experts warn that even though some people may naturally require less sleep, most individuals would probably experience adverse effects from significantly reducing their sleep. While some suspect that Hori could have a sleep disorder there is no report as such.

This is why professionals have recommended individuals not follow such extreme sleep schedules that can lead to various health issues and suggest that resting for 7-9 hours is important for optimal function.

The bottom line

Sleep is very crucial for our brain and mental and physical health. While Daisuke Hori's unconventional sleep habits may sound appealing, in reality, they can give rise to severe complications such as cognitive decline, heart problems, fatigue, anxiety, etc. Moreover, there is no study or research conducted on such sleep practices to support such claims.