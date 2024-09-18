AI Alliance expands community with seven more members from India

The AI Alliance, a global community to promote safe and responsible AI through open innovation, has broadened its membership by onboarding seven more Indian organisations: AI4Bharat (IIT Madras), IIT Jodhpur, ﻿Infosys﻿, KissanAI, People+AI, ﻿Sarvam AI﻿, and Wadhwani AI.

The companies join IIT Bombay, one of AI Alliance's founding members. By joining the alliance, Indian organisations can collaborate and contribute to shaping the global AI space.

"India’s growing AI landscape presents unique opportunities and challenges. By joining the AI Alliance, these organisations will be able to tap into global expertise and a collaborative network that will enable them to tackle the ethical and technical challenges of AI for India head-on, and in an open manner," said Dr Amith Singhee, Director, IBM Research India and CTO IBM India and South Asia.

The Indian organisations joining the AI Alliance represent a cross-section of industries and academic institutions, including technology, agriculture, and AI research.

"AI4Bharat is excited to join the AI Alliance, reinforcing our commitment to advancing AI technology for Indian languages. Through this collaboration, we aim to push the boundaries of innovation in language technology for Indian languages, ensuring equitable access to AI for all,” said Mitesh M Khapra, Head, AI4Bharat and Associate Professor at CSE Department, IIT Madras.

Established in 2023, the AI Alliance is a global community of developers, researchers, and industry leaders dedicated to advancing safe and responsible AI through open innovation. The alliance promotes collaboration across AI software, data, safety, security, hardware, and education.