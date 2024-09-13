How one company is redefining IT support for startups by cutting costs, not corners

In the dynamic world of startups, where every second counts and resources are precious, having a reliable IT partner can make all the difference. For the past two decades, one company has been silently shaping the technological backbone of India's startup ecosystem. This is the story of Nurture IT, a company that has grown from humble beginnings to become the trusted IT partner for numerous SMBs and startups across India.

Deepak Srinath, Founder, Nurture IT, recalls the company's origins. "While we were mere laptop suppliers to many startups, they would reach out for help since vendors of other services like network, internet etc., weren't responsive enough," he says.

This observation led to a crucial realisation: in our interconnected world, IT infrastructure is a complex ecosystem where every component needs to work in harmony. Deepak recognised a gap in the market – a need for an end-to-end IT solution provider that understood the unique challenges faced by early-stage startups and foreign subsidiaries scaling in India.

"Nurture IT, as the name suggests, is the first of its kind, end-to-end IT/Telco system integrator sharply focused on early-stage/funded startups and foreign subsidiaries scaling in India," Deepak explains.

Cutting costs, not corners

What sets Nurture IT apart in the crowded IT vendor landscape is its deep understanding of the startup ecosystem and its commitment to providing value without compromising quality. "No one knows startups better than us," Deepak says. "Twenty years of handholding and being a part of the growth journey of current unicorns gives us the distinct advantage of advising clients on 'what to buy' and 'when to buy'."

This expertise allows Nurture IT to go beyond being just another IT vendor. It positions itself as a trusted advisor, helping startups make informed decisions about tech infrastructure. From basic hardware like laptops and printers to complex network setups, firewalls, and information security systems, Nurture IT offers a comprehensive suite of services that grows with their clients.

Deepak emphasises the company’s cost-effective approach: "We understand that startups need to be lean and efficient. Our goal is to cut costs without cutting corners. We achieve this by leveraging our deep industry knowledge and strong relationships with OEMs to provide the best solutions at the most competitive prices."

Staying ahead of the curve

One of the company's core philosophies is summed up in Deepak's words: "Clients pay for 'outcomes' and not for learning." This customer-centric approach has led Nurture IT to become an extension of their clients' teams, often functioning as an outsourced IT department for startups that haven't yet reached the scale to employ full-time IT staff.

"We literally become their outsourced IT department," Deepak emphasises. "Right from delivering devices as of yesterday, providing IT helpdesk services, we take away a huge load off their shoulders."

But in the fast-paced world of technology, standing still means falling behind. Nurture IT has managed to stay relevant for two decades by constantly reinventing itself. Deepak has developed a unique management principle he calls CBOOT – Conceive, Build, Operate, Optimise, and Transfer.

"I get my hands dirty by personally building SOPs or architecting any new business model," he explains. "Once it's well oiled and functional, I hand it over to a team to manage and go about solving a new client challenge."

This approach has allowed Nurture IT to expand its services organically, adding IT warehousing, work-from-home logistics, information security, and even developing a B2B SaaS asset management tool. It introduced a compelling asset-leasing model for bootstrapped companies, further demonstrating its commitment to providing cost-effective solutions.

Deepak credits his team members Pracilla Paulraj, Business Head, Nurture IT; Arun Prashanth, Office Administrator, Nurture IT; and Manjunath HM, Manager - B2C Sales, Nurture IT , for their work and role in the company’s success. He also credits Nayana Deepak, Partner at Nurture IT, and his life partner, for her unwavering support during the challenging times.

As Nurture IT looks to the future, it's not resting on its laurels. With an eye on emerging trends, the company is developing new solutions in stealth mode, particularly in information security. It’s also expanding its footprint within India and exploring opportunities to provide IT helpdesk services to its clients' overseas offices.

"Everything we do, we do it for you," Deepak concludes, encapsulating Nurture IT's unwavering commitment to client success. This dedication, combined with the ability to provide top-notch solutions while keeping costs in check, has made Nurture IT an indispensable partner in India's startup revolution.