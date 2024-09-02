The key to D2C success is in the details, says Fship’s Mukuund Hari at D2C Carwaan- Surat Edition

The Indian Direct to Consumer (D2C) market seems to be on a roll. According to a KPMG report ‘Unravelling the D2C wave in India’s Consumer Commerce’, the D2C market was worth approximately $12 billion in 2022 and is projected to cross $60 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 40%. This upward trajectory means that now, more than ever, D2C brands must master the customer journey and understand the unique goals of each stage - from end-to-end transactions and manufacturing to marketing and fulfilment.

This was the topic of the keynote speech at D2C Carwaan, Surat Edition, on August 9, 2024. D2C Carwaan, which sprang from the Brands of New India (BONI) community, seeks to discover and meet emerging D2C brands across India, invite them to join the BONI ecosystem and help them scale their businesses on a national level. The Carwaan previously visited various cities, including Chennai, Jaipur, and Hyderabad.

The Surat Edition, powered by Fship, an ecommerce logistics and shipping solution company, invited movers and shakers of the Surat D2C community to partake in a masterclass, gather insights at a curated roundtable discussion, and attend a networking and dinner session. The event was kicked off by a special keynote speech on ‘Enhancing the customer journey: from shop to drop’ by Mukuund Hari, Chief Operating Officer, FShip.

Hari began the keynote speech by welcoming attendees and discussing the potential of the D2C and ecommerce ecosystem in Surat. The city, known for diamonds and textiles, is quickly catching up with Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai in terms of Information Technology (IT). The presence of several multinational companies has solidified Surat’s appeal as the next tech hub in the state. The city has also seen the emergence of apparel and retail ecommerce in recent years, which made it the perfect spot for Fship to host the event.

Discussing the details of D2C success

Hari discussed the two phases that contribute to a successful D2C ecommerce business - pre-shipment and post-shipping. In the pre-shipment phase, he highlighted the importance of building a great D2C website.

According to Hari, D2C brands should focus on creating websites that are easy to navigate, mobile friendly, and visually appealing. He urged brands to question what goes into building a great customer experience on the website.

“Can your customers easily search and discover products on the website? Are payment processes smooth? Has the brand offered clarity during the pre-shipping and post-shipping phases? Does your website offer personalised recommendations based on previous purchases? Can a customer pull up all his details by simply adding his mobile number?” he asked. Each of these factors go into building a personalised and exceptional customer experience.

When it comes to post-shipping, Hari urged brands to be open in their communication, ensure clear timelines for delivery, and share timely notifications at every stage. Customers should be notified when the order is packed, shipped to the nearest hub, and when it is out for delivery.

Hari emphasised the importance of getting every detail right. “There are many elements that guarantee a startup's success. For instance, when I order a product from a brand, am I getting the information I need? Can I locate the product easily? Is the official tracking page branded, or does the information come from the shipping partner? These factors, if done right, can help build trust with the customer.”

Brands that fail to do so will see the impact in their delivery performance. Furthermore, he advised brands to ensure that they provided a return option to their customers and that customer support was available throughout the process.

Hari ended his keynote address by taking a few questions from the audience on the importance of packaging in creating a great customer experience. He also touched upon the growth of ecommerce delivery. The advent of quick commerce apps like Zepto has led to a new level of delivery optimisation, but he counselled new brands to focus on building customer trust through a good website, strong social media presence, packaging, customer service, and timely notifications.