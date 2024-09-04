Flipkart expands supply chain network ahead of Big Billion Days

Walmart-owned ﻿Flipkart﻿ on Wednesday said it plans to ramp up hiring and distribution channels ahead of its Big Billion Days festival as it plans to tap in on festive demand.

The ecommerce marketplace launched 11 new fulfillment centers (FCs) across nine cities, bringing the total number of FCs in India to 83. The company also said it was focused on optimising inventory management, warehouse automation, and creating seamless supply chain operations.

Flipkart will also create over 1 lakh new jobs, across various supply chain verticals, including inventory managers, warehouse associates, logistics coordinators, kirana partners and delivery drivers. It plans to undertake comprehensive skilling and training programs for new hires.

Also Read Flipkart introduces platform fee of Rs 3

“This includes enabling growth opportunities for our kirana partners, who play a role in ensuring festive deliveries even in remote regions PAN India. Our employee force forms the backbone of our Supply Chain and this year, we are proud to increase this strength even further,” said Hemant Badri, Senior Vice President and Head of Supply chain, Customer Experience, and ReCommerce, Flipkart Group.

Flipkart-parent Walmart had earlier said it is bullish about the results of the Big Billion Days festival. Flipkart delivered double-digit topline growth during the April-June quarter. Its contribution margin also expanded significantly in the second quarter, retail giant Walmart said in its April-June quarter earnings call.