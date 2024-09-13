Flipkart hosts seller conclaves ahead of The Big Billion Days sale

Homegrown ecommerce marketplace ﻿Flipkart﻿ wrapped up its seller conclaves held across nine key cities as part of its nationwide initiative ahead of the festive season.

The in-person seller conclaves attracted more than 4,500 sellers from Hyderabad, Jaipur, Surat, Delhi, Agra, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ludhiana, and Tirupur. It aimed to expand growth opportunities for over 1.4 million entrepreneurs and sellers.

The sessions were designed to offer insights into customer preferences, buying trends, and strategies for growth and equip sellers with the necessary tools to meet the festive demand ahead of the 11th edition of The Big Billion Days.

Flipkart is primed to launch the festive season with the 'Big Sale of Small Things' sale event, which will go live on September 15, 2024. It will enable marketplace sellers to feature essential and value-focused products across various categories, including fashion, beauty, home decor, small electronics, and more.

The company announced in a statement that the Big Billion Days is expected to create several job opportunities within its ecosystem, generating over 1 lakh new jobs, along with other opportunities created by sellers on its marketplace platform.

“At Flipkart, we are committed to empowering our seller community of over 1.4 million. With over 4,500 sellers participating in the on-ground seller conclaves held across Bharat, we are equipping them with valuable insights and strategies to thrive in the 11th edition of The Big Billion Days. We've also introduced several new programmes, including rate card simplification and industry-first policy changes, to foster a more inclusive and growth-oriented seller ecosystem,” said Sakait Chaudhary, Business Head - Marketplace, Flipkart.

Flipkart's marketplace has a registered user base exceeding 500 million, and offers more than 150 million products across 80+ categories. Currently, the platform hosts over 1.4 million sellers, including those from Shopsy.