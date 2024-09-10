GoKwik acquires returns management app Return Prime

﻿GoKwik﻿, an ecommerce enabler, has acquired ﻿Shopify﻿-based returns management app Return Prime.

With this acquisition, GoKwik plans to expand its reach into the UK, Europe, and the US. By leveraging Return Prime’s technology and network of 6,000+ Shopify brands across 50+ countries, GoKwik aims to onboard 10,000+ new merchants within the next 6 to 12 months, it said in a statement.

This move is expected to drive substantial revenue growth, with a projected 3X increase by year-end and a 10X growth over the next three years.

“Our DNA is instilled with building in India for the world. With D2C booming, payments systems top-notch, digital infrastructure evolving, and more people shopping online than ever before, we’ve gained an incredible advantage," said Chirag Taneja, Co-founder and CEO, GoKwik.

"Operating in such a heterogeneous market where every day there's a unique perspective on how shoppers function and what they want, the learning curve we’ve experienced has prepared us to not only help brands in India but also scale that knowledge for creating solutions globally,” he added.

By combining its data, tech, and AI/ML capabilities with Return Prime’s returns management expertise, GoKwik aims to address merchant challenges and enhance its solutions.

With this, GoKwik now supports over 10,000 ecommerce brands, including notable names like ﻿Mamaearth﻿, ﻿Mosaic Wellness﻿, ﻿Foxtale﻿, Shoppers Stop, ﻿Libas﻿, AdilQadri, ﻿Noise﻿, Fireboltt, and more.

Return Prime, founded in 2021, is a Bengaluru-based platform that automates return logistics, refunds, and replacements for brands to convert returns into revenue opportunities.

"At Return Prime, we’ve enabled eCommerce brands in the Shopify ecosystem to turn returns into revenue by simplifying and optimising the returns process. With GoKwik’s extensive capabilities, we see an exciting opportunity to evolve our solution, add deeper layers of innovation, and help brands further boost their revenue,” added Shashwat Swaroop, Co-founder, Return Prime.

Also Read Swiggy Instamart expands operations to 42 Indian cities

Founded in 2020, GoKwik is an ecommerce enablement company that focuses on unlocking growth for ecommerce brands, providing a seamless shopping experience, expanding COD penetration, reducing return to origin, and ensuring growth through conversational commerce.

With 100 million shoppers, it has assisted over 10,000 brands in enhancing conversions, reducing RTO, and improving GMV and prepaid success rates, thereby boosting overall growth potential.

GoKwik previously acquired Tellephant, a WhatsApp Commerce Management platform, and rebranded it as KwikEngage. Within a year, it contributed 30% of GoKwik's revenue and 20Xed its merchant base.