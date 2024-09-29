Google's 26-year journey: From search to global tech giant

Google's journey from a simple search engine to a global tech tool is nothing short of remarkable. Founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin, the company has transformed how we access information, communicate, and interact with technology. As Google celebrates its 26th anniversary, let's take a journey through its major milestones, showcasing how it has reshaped the digital world.

Google’s evolution timeline: From a simple logo to AI advancements

How it all started

1996: Larry Page and Sergey Brin developed a search engine called "Backrub" while at Stanford University, focusing on link analysis.

1998: Google Search was officially launched, featuring a minimalist interface that prioritised functionality over flashy graphics. Later on, the firm released its first-ever doodle!

Rapid growth and IPO calling

1999: Google secured $25 million in funding from Sequoia Capital and Kleiner Perkins.

2000: Google established itself as the leading search engine, handling thousands of queries daily, and becoming Yahoo's default search engine.

2001: Launched Google Image Search to help users look for pictures online.

2003: The introduction of AdWords revolutionised online advertising, allowing businesses to target specific audiences and establish a primary revenue source.

2004: Google went public, raising $1.67 billion in its IPO. This financial boost enables expansion into various services. The firm also released Gmail this year.

Expanding the ecosystem

2005: Google bought Android for $50 million. Launch of products Google Maps and Google Earth, enhancing location-based services.

2006: Google acquired YouTube, expanding its reach into video content and user-generated media. Introduced Google Docs and Sheets, promoting collaboration in productivity tools.

2008: Launched Google Chrome, a new open-source browser.

2011: Google solidified its status as the world's most popular search engine, with its sites including Gmail and YouTube surpassing one billion unique visitors.

New ventures and changes

2015: Google restructured and operated under the name Alphabet Inc.

2016: Google launched Google Pixel smartphones and introduced Google Assistant for voice-activated searches and task management.

2018: Google introduced BERT, an open-source machine learning framework for natural language processing (NLP).

2019: Google announced they are restructuring as Google LLC.

2020: Alphabet, the parent company of Google, achieved a major milestone by becoming a $1 trillion company.

2023: Google introduces Bard, now known as Gemini, an innovative AI chatbot tool aimed at simplifying tasks, and marks its 25th anniversary with a bang.

Battle of search engines in the age of AI

Currently, OpenAI and Microsoft are making significant efforts to establish themselves in the search engine market. Google is facing competition from SearchGPT, Bing AI, and Perplexity AI, prompting the company to introduce a range of AI features to stay competitive in the market.

Google's glorious timeline

The evolution of Google from its inception to its current status as an AI leader illustrates the company's relentless pursuit of innovation. What began as a simple search engine has transformed into a global platform that connects users to information. As Google continues to evolve, it will likely redefine how we interact with technology, shaping the future of information access for generations to come. The journey from its colourful logo to AI overviews is just the beginning of what promises to be an exciting digital era.