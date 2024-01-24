Google Chrome's New AI: Organize Your Tabs Like Never Before

Google Chrome's latest update (M121) introduces a suite of generative AI features designed to enhance the user experience in web browsing. This update, available on both Mac and Windows PCs, marks a significant step in integrating AI technology into everyday online interactions.

One of the standout features is the AI-powered Tab Organiser. This tool aims to streamline the management of multiple browser tabs, a common challenge for many users. Traditionally, organising tabs in Chrome required a manual and often time-consuming process. With the new Tab Organiser, Chrome can automatically suggest and create tab groups based on the open tabs. This feature is particularly useful for users engaged in multiple tasks simultaneously, such as planning trips, shopping online, or conducting research. It allows for more efficient browsing by grouping related tabs together, and even suggests names and emojis for these groups for easier identification.

To access the Tab Organiser, users simply right-click on a tab and select "Organise Similar Tabs." Alternatively, they can click the drop-down arrow next to their tabs. This intuitive feature not only saves time but also helps reduce clutter and improve organisation in the browser.

In addition to the Tab Organiser, this update includes a theme creator using generative AI. Inspired by the generative AI wallpapers introduced in Android 14 and Pixel 8 devices, this feature allows users to create custom themes for their Chrome browser based on selected subjects, moods, visual styles, and colors. The process is straightforward, involving a selection of options in the "Customise Chrome" side panel, which then generates a theme that matches the user's preferences. This personalised approach to browser aesthetics enhances the overall user experience.

Another innovative feature is the built-in writing assistant, which is set to become available in the next Chrome release. This tool aims to aid users in various online writing tasks, like crafting business reviews or formal inquiries. It activates by right-clicking on a text box or field and selecting "help me write," after which the AI jumps in to assist with the writing process.

These new AI features in Chrome signify Google's ongoing commitment to integrating AI and machine learning technologies into its products. By enhancing user experience through intelligent automation and personalisation, Chrome continues to evolve as a more efficient, user-friendly browser. However, it's important to note that these features are still experimental and are not yet available for enterprise and educational accounts.