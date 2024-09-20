In 2024, Indian Millennials have emerged as the top spenders on travel, significantly outpacing other generations. According to the 2024 Travel Benefits and Customer Engagement Report by Collinson International, Millennials in India spend an average of $6,031 annually on travel. Making them the highest spenders compared to other generations

Travel Spending Breakdown by Generation

According to a recent report by Collinson International, the travel expenditure among different generations in India is as follows:

Generation Birth Years Current Age (in 2024) Average Annual Travel Spending in USD Average Annual Travel Spending in INR Millennials (Generation Y) 1981-1996 28-43 years old $6,031 ₹5.04 Lakh Gen Z (Zoomers) 1997-2012 12-27 years old $2,622 ₹2.19 Lakh Gen X 1965-1980 44-59 years old $3,059 ₹2.56 Lakh Boomers (Baby Boomers) 1946-1964 60-78 years old $2,600 ₹2.17 Lakh

This data reveals that Millennials not only outspend their younger and older counterparts but also prioritise travel as a significant portion of their budget. In fact, travel ranks as the second-highest expense for respondents in India, trailing only behind everyday necessities like groceries and retail shopping.

Understanding Millennial Travel Trends

Millennials are reshaping the travel industry with their unique preferences and behaviors. Here are some key trends characterising their travel habits:

Experience Over Material Goods : A staggering 86% of Millennials prioritise cultural experiences over traditional tourist activities. They seek authentic interactions and educational opportunities during their travels.

: A staggering of Millennials prioritise cultural experiences over traditional tourist activities. They seek authentic interactions and educational opportunities during their travels. Technology-Driven Planning : The majority of Millennials utilise smartphones for trip planning and bookings. Approximately 66% book their trips using mobile devices, reflecting a significant reliance on technology for travel arrangements.

: The majority of Millennials utilise smartphones for trip planning and bookings. Approximately book their trips using mobile devices, reflecting a significant reliance on technology for travel arrangements. Sustainability Focus: Environmental concerns are paramount for this generation. Reports indicate that 82% of Millennials prefer vacations that have a minimal impact on the environment.





The Role of Credit Cards in Travel Spending

A significant driver of this travel spending is the use of credit cards. The report reveals that 93% of Indian respondents believe that travel rewards and benefits encourage them to use credit cards for everyday purchases. Notably, 52% have redeemed such rewards within the last six months. This indicates a strong correlation between credit card perks and increased travel expenditure.

When choosing credit cards, millennials prioritise benefits that enhance their travel experiences. Key features they value include:

Airport lounge access

Travel insurance

Earning and redeeming miles

With 44% ranking lounge access as the most desirable benefit, financial institutions are increasingly tailoring their offerings to meet these expectations.

Generational Comparison in Travel Behavior

When examining how different generations approach travel, Millennials stand out significantly:

Generation Average Annual Spend Key Characteristics Millennials $6,031 Experience-focused, tech-savvy, environmentally conscious Gen Z $2,622 Value-driven, social media influencers Gen X $3,059 Family-oriented travelers Boomers $2,600 Traditional travelers seeking comfort

This table illustrates not only the spending differences but also the distinct motivations that drive each generation's travel choices.

The Impact of Digital Browsing

In an increasingly digital world, how each generation utilises web browsers for travel planning is crucial. While all generations use online platforms to some extent, Millennials lead in terms of frequency and reliance on digital tools. They engage with various online resources—ranging from social media to travel blogs—to gather information and inspiration before making decisions.Key Online Behaviors by Generation:

Millennials : Predominantly use social media and mobile apps for research and bookings.

: Predominantly use social media and mobile apps for research and bookings. Gen Z : Rely heavily on visual platforms like Instagram and TikTok for inspiration.

: Rely heavily on visual platforms like Instagram and TikTok for inspiration. Gen X & Boomers: More likely to use traditional websites and email newsletters for information.





The Future of Travel Spending in India

With Millennials leading the charge, the travel sector in India is poised for continued growth. Travel is the second-largest spending category for Indian consumers, just behind groceries and retail shopping. As outbound tourism continues to rise, coupled with an increasing desire for unique travel experiences, this trend is likely to accelerate​.

For brands in the travel and financial services sectors, there are substantial opportunities to further engage this spending power by offering tailored travel benefits, exclusive deals, and loyalty programs that cater to Millennial preferences. From leveraging travel rewards in credit card marketing to enhancing customer loyalty through enriched travel experiences, businesses have ample potential to capitalise on this upward trend.