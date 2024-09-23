Hello,

Serious allegations surround Netflix.

The government is investigating Netflix India’s business practices, including allegations of visa violations and racial discrimination, according to a home ministry email sent to Netflix’s former director of business and legal affairs for India, Nandini Mehta, who left the company in 2020.

According to Reuters, Mehta is pursuing a lawsuit in the US against Netflix for alleged wrongful termination and racial and gender discrimination—charges Netflix denies.

Elsewhere in a court, an episode of Succession played out.

Rupert Murdoch, 93, wants eldest son Lachlan to run his empire after his death—but his other children want their say. And at stake is one of the most powerful media empires in the world.

Love in the time of AI

Building healthcare for the world

Startup

India's dating app usage has surged from 20 million in 2018 to 82.4 million in 2023, according to Data.ai. These apps are often plagued by a lack of vetting to prevent dating scams and can end up promoting superficiality over genuine connections.

Enter Juleo, founded in 2023 by Chiranjeev Ghai and Varun Sud, which aims to fill the gap between dating and matrimony apps.

Love-matchmaking:

The Delhi-based company combines rigorous verification, AI-driven matchmaking, and real-life interactions to offer an alternative to the swiping culture.

Juleo vets the profiles through government ID checks and video verification through India Stack to make the dating app safe, especially for women. It conducts criminal background checks on all new users and assigns trust scores to members.

Recently, Juleo secured $2.5 million in angel funding, supported by tech entrepreneurs Ramakant Sharma, Kunal Shah, and Ruchi Deepak—founders of Livspace, CRED, and Acko, respectively.

Startup

In recent years, the intersection of artificial intelligence (AI) and healthcare has been a growing frontier for innovation. One startup at the forefront of this movement is Dozee, a healthcare technology company co-founded by Gaurav Parchani and Mudit Dandwate, which is revolutionising patient monitoring with a contactless, AI-powered approach.

Key highlights:

As India’s first AI-based contactless remote patient monitoring and early warning system, Dozee is FDA cleared and has monitored 250 billion+ heart beats and saved 14 million nursing hours.

“Our goal was to make monitoring as passive and seamless as possible,” says Parchani. “The patient just lies on the bed, and the system automatically tracks their vitals.”

One of Dozee’s most groundbreaking features is its no-contact blood pressure monitoring system, a technological feat that doesn’t exist elsewhere.

News & updates

Funding: In the past year, funding for AI companies by Middle Eastern sovereigns has increased fivefold, according to data from Pitchbook. Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait, and Qatar are looking to diversify their economies, and are turning to tech investments as a hedge.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced a new fund for AI education and training globally. Alphabet is creating a $120 million Global AI Opportunity Fund through which it will “make AI education and training available in communities around the world” in partnership with local nonprofits and NGOs. Ban: The US is expected to propose prohibition on using Chinese software and hardware in connected and autonomous vehicles on American roads due to national security concerns. It has raised serious concerns about the collection of data by Chinese companies and the potential foreign manipulation of vehicles connected to the internet and navigation systems.

What you should watch out for

The ministerial panel on GST rate rationalisation will meet on September 25 and is expected to discuss the tweaking of tax slabs and rates.

Globally, all investors will focus on the US GDP growth numbers for the second quarter ended June 2024, followed by the Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's Speech on September 26.

