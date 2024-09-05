Brands
Discover
Events
Newsletter
More

Follow Us

twitterfacebookinstagramyoutube
Yourstory

Brands

Resources

Stories

General

In-Depth

Announcement

Reports

News

Funding

Startup Sectors

Women in tech

Sportstech

Agritech

E-Commerce

Education

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Art & Culture

Travel & Leisure

Curtain Raiser

Wine and Food

YSTV

ADVERTISEMENT
Advertise with us
News

Meta partners with Telangana govt on e-gov, citizen services using AI tech

The partnership will focus on transforming public service delivery and e-governance aspects, along with enhancing efficiency and productivity of government departments through the use of generative AI.

Press Trust of India9716 Stories
Meta partners with Telangana govt on e-gov, citizen services using AI tech

Thursday September 05, 2024 , 1 min Read

Social media giant ﻿Meta﻿ on Thursday unveiled a two-year partnership with the Telangana government aimed at enhancing e-governance and citizen services using artificial intelligence technologies.

According to a release, the strategic partnership will empower public officials and citizens with the latest emerging technologies like AI to enhance e-governance and citizen services.

"Advancing ongoing efforts to foster innovation in the field of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Meta today announced a two-year partnership with the Department of Information Technology, Electronics and Communications (IT, E&C), Government of Telangana," the release said.

Also Read
Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath unveils inaugural WTFund cohort of innovators under 25

Meta will partner with the Telangana government to enable deployment of e-governance solutions leveraging Meta's open-source generative AI technologies, including the latest 'Llama 3.1 model'.

This will be focused towards transforming various aspects of public service delivery and e-governance, along with enhancing efficiency and productivity of government departments and agencies through the use of GenAI.

"This strategic partnership is aligned with Meta's open approach to AI innovation and Telangana's digital leadership, aiming to harness the potential of AI to drive social and economic opportunities in the state, while addressing unique local needs, and paving the way for groundbreaking solutions," the release said.

Edited by Jyoti Narayan

  • Just In
  • Meta
  • Telangana government
  • AI Technology
  • e-governance
  • generative ai