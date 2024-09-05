Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath unveils inaugural WTFund cohort of innovators under 25

Zerodha Co-founder Nikhil Kamath has unveiled the inaugural cohort of WTFund's young entrepreneurs at the WTFund Summit held in Mumbai.

The cohort of 15 selected WTFund grantees includes startup founders working to solve issues in sectors ranging from healthcare to AI and sustainable consumer goods.

“We went looking for the smartest, coolest kids who are daring to start something big, and we found our 15. But this is just the beginning. From our dream of funding nine companies today to aiding 9,000 young companies one day, we’re committed to building an India that isn’t afraid to take risks and step outside our comfort zones,” said Kamath in a statement.

The 15 startups include Pamawel, Mars, Oh! Nuts, Pawsible Foods, RNT Health Insights, Biocompute, CallPrep, Urban Animal, and Pixa AI.

Launched in April this year, WTFund, is a non-equity grant fund targeted at entrepreneurs aged 25 and under. It aims to provide access to operator-first mentorship pods, a go-to-market studio, beta testing, and feedback opportunities, as well as talent acquisition channels through an internship programme, a fractional CXO database, and moonlighting opportunities.

The WTFund offers up to Rs 20 lakh in non-equity grants and allows founders to retain full ownership of their ventures. Additionally, it also provides mentorship from industry leaders, legal and accounting assistance, and strategic partnerships with top companies.

“Entrepreneurs are ageless; you can build the next big thing whether you are 25 or 80. But, let's face it—the energy, drive, and sheer audacity often come easier when you're young. We’re deeply passionate about fostering this spirit in India's youth under 25,” said Kamath.

The WTFund Summit was attended by notable figures including Jeet Adani, Director, Adani Airports; Ananya Birla, Chairperson, Svatantra Micro Housing Finance Corporation (MHFC) and Co-Chairperson, ASSOCHAM's Microfinance Council of India; Nithin Kamath, Founder, Zerodha; Jay Kotak, Senior VP, Kotak Mahindra Bank; Shashwat Goenka, Vice Chairman, RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group; and Kishore Biyani, Founder and CEO of Future Group.

“The next decade belongs to India, and it will be driven by those who choose to build their own dreams rather than helping someone else realise theirs. Feel like you aren’t doing enough? Screw the regular job. Start something. All the resources you need are within your reach,” Kamath said.

(The article was updated with more information.)