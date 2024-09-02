The 27th edition of the National Conference on e-Governance will be on September 3 and 4 in Mumbai.

The theme of this year's conference is ‘Viksit Bharat: Secure and Sustainable e-Service Delivery’.

The event, which is jointly organised by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances, the Ministry of Electronics and Technology, and the Government of Maharashtra, will take place at Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

The conference featuring six plenary and six breakout sessions will address key topics such as the development of digital platforms and public infrastructure, the role of data governance in privacy and security, and the use of AI in governance.

The sessions will focus on creating sustainability through e-governance and exploring cybersecurity and emergency response readiness. There will also be sessions on excellence in e-governance initiatives at both the central and state levels, along with discussions on emerging technologies, ecommerce, and district-level initiatives.

Representatives from the government, academia, and industry, will participate in the event.

Minister of State, Dr Jitendra Singh, will present awards during the inaugural session. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, will deliver keynote addresses

during the valedictory session.

The Government of India has been jointly organising the National Conference on e-Governance every year in partnership with one state government since 1997.

The 26th conference was held in August last year in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, on the theme of 'Viksit Bharat: Empowering Citizens'. It featured sessions on digital transformation, emerging technologies, district-level initiatives, and cybersecurity.