Piyush Goyal Highlights India's Triumph: A Decade of "Make in India" Success

Launched on September 25, 2014, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the "Make in India" initiative has been a game-changer for the Indian economy. Over the past decade, this program has played a pivotal role in shifting India's economic narrative from stagnation to robust growth, transforming the country into a global manufacturing hub. Union Minister Piyush Goyal recently reflected on the success of this initiative, highlighting its contributions to restoring investor confidence and fostering a conducive environment for business and innovation.

From Economic Stagnation to Resurgence

The decade preceding the launch of "Make in India" was marked by economic challenges, including stagnation, corruption, and a decline in investor confidence. Foreign exchange reserves were dwindling, and GDP growth was lackluster, leading to a general sense of pessimism. Bureaucratic delays and corruption scandals further compounded the economic woes, making it difficult for businesses to thrive.

However, the launch of "Make in India" marked the beginning of a new era. The initiative aimed to revitalise India's manufacturing sector and attract foreign investment by creating a more business-friendly environment. This holistic approach included initiatives like "Startup India," "One District, One Product," and the establishment of industrial smart cities, all of which contributed to the resurgence of India's macroeconomic fundamentals.

Key Achievements of "Make in India"

1. Boosting Manufacturing Contribution to GDP

One of the most significant achievements of the "Make in India" initiative has been the substantial increase in the manufacturing sector's contribution to India's GDP. The government's focus on key sectors such as automobiles, electronics, and pharmaceuticals has led to remarkable growth. This emphasis on manufacturing has not only bolstered economic growth but also enhanced India's global competitiveness.

2. Attracting Foreign Direct Investment (FDI)

The "Make in India" initiative has also been instrumental in attracting foreign direct investment (FDI). Between 2014 and 2022, FDI equity inflows in the manufacturing sector increased by 57% compared to the previous eight years. This surge in investment reflects the growing confidence of international businesses in India's manufacturing capabilities and its potential as a global manufacturing hub.

3. Job Creation and Skill Development

Another crucial achievement of the "Make in India" initiative is its impact on job creation. The initiative is projected to generate millions of jobs across various sectors, providing much-needed employment opportunities for India's burgeoning workforce. Moreover, programs like "Skill India" have been introduced to equip the workforce with the skills necessary to meet the demands of the evolving manufacturing sector, further enhancing productivity and competitiveness.

Strategic Initiatives Driving Growth

Several strategic initiatives under the "Make in India" banner have been pivotal in driving growth and innovation in the manufacturing sector:

1. Startup India

"Startup India" is a key initiative that encourages entrepreneurship by providing support for startups through funding, mentorship, and regulatory relief. This program has fostered a vibrant startup ecosystem in India, driving innovation and creating new business opportunities.

2. One District One Product (ODOP)

The ODOP initiative promotes the unique products of each district, fostering regional economic development and enhancing the visibility of indigenous products. By supporting local industries, ODOP has contributed to the growth of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and strengthened the manufacturing sector at the grassroots level.

3. Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Schemes

The PLI schemes, launched for 14 key sectors, incentivise manufacturers to increase production and enhance exports. These schemes are expected to further bolster India's position in global supply chains, making the country an attractive destination for manufacturing.

Global Recognition and Future Prospects

Today, India is recognised globally as a viable manufacturing destination. Factors such as decisive leadership, a young and dynamic workforce, and a vibrant democracy contribute to India's attractiveness for both domestic and international investors. Union Minister Piyush Goyal emphasised that the world now looks up to India, reflecting the country's growing stature in the global manufacturing landscape.

Looking ahead, the Indian government aims to build on this momentum and propel India into becoming a manufacturing superpower. With plans for further infrastructure development and continued policy reforms, India is poised to leverage its capabilities on the international stage.

Challenges and the Road Ahead

Despite the significant progress made under the "Make in India" initiative, challenges remain. Issues such as regulatory hurdles, infrastructure bottlenecks, and the need for continuous skill enhancement are critical areas that require ongoing attention. Moreover, balancing economic growth with environmental sustainability will be essential for ensuring long-term success.



