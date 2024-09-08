Ilya Sutskever and SSI's billion-dollar bet on AI safety

In the fast-paced and ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence, a new force is making its presence felt—Safe Superintelligence (SSI). Co-founded by former OpenAI chief scientist Ilya Sutskever, SSI has quickly captured attention by raising over $1 billion in capital from prominent investors. Backed by industry giants like Andreessen Horowitz, Sequoia, DST Global, and NFDG, SSI is gearing up to challenge the status quo in AI research. The company's ambitions, shrouded in secrecy, suggest that SSI is preparing to make a bold impact on the future of AI, particularly in advancing AI safety and ensuring the responsible development of superintelligent systems.

SSI’s $1 billion backing: A testament to its vision

SSI’s impressive fundraising efforts have placed it at the forefront of AI development, with the $1 billion round propelling its valuation to a staggering $5 billion. The funds, secured from a roster of elite investors such as NFDG (led by Nat Friedman and SSI CEO Daniel Gross), Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), Sequoia, DST Global, and SV Angel, will be used to:

Acquire vast computing power essential for AI research.

Recruit top-tier researchers and engineers across two main hubs—Palo Alto and Tel Aviv.

While the specifics of SSI's research agenda remain under wraps, this funding suggests significant plans to push the boundaries of artificial intelligence.

A divergence from OpenAI: How SSI stands apart

Though SSI shares its roots with OpenAI, the two companies have charted very different courses. Here's how SSI differs from OpenAI:

Mission and focus

OpenAI has taken a broader approach to AI research, developing general-purpose AI technologies like GPT-4, which are designed to serve a wide array of industries and use cases.

In contrast, SSI is likely to focus more on AI safety and alignment—continuing the work Sutskever pioneered at OpenAI's now-defunct Superalignment team. SSI’s goal is to ensure that as AI systems become more powerful, they remain aligned with human values and safety standards.

Secrecy vs. openness

OpenAI has made significant efforts to publicly share its research, tools, and progress with the world, making it a leader in transparency in the AI space.

On the other hand, SSI has been more tight-lipped about its specific research initiatives, choosing to keep its focus and operations relatively under wraps. This could indicate a more specialised and perhaps cautious approach to AI development.

Leadership and strategy

While OpenAI operates under the leadership of CEO Sam Altman, who has championed the commercial expansion of OpenAI’s technologies, SSI is helmed by Ilya Sutskever and Daniel Gross. Their leadership suggests a research-heavy strategy aimed at solving complex problems within AI safety, rather than purely commercial ventures.

The investors fueling SSI’s growth

SSI’s rapid rise is driven by some of the biggest names in venture capital and technology, including:

NFDG: The investment partnership run by Nat Friedman and SSI’s CEO Daniel Gross, providing key leadership and strategic direction.

Andreessen Horowitz (a16z): A powerhouse in tech investments, known for backing transformative companies.

Sequoia: A leading venture capital firm that has supported some of the most successful tech startups globally.

DST Global: Renowned for backing large-scale tech companies like Facebook, Airbnb, and Alibaba.

SV Angel: A seed-stage investment firm with a strong portfolio in emerging tech and AI.

This powerful backing underscores the confidence the investment community has in SSI’s potential to innovate and address some of AI’s most pressing challenges.

A new beginning for Ilya Sutskever

Ilya Sutskever's departure from OpenAI marked a significant turning point in his career. Before launching SSI, Sutskever led OpenAI's Superalignment team, which focused on AI safety research. His move away from OpenAI followed a highly publicised internal conflict with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and several board members, which Sutskever described as a “breakdown in communications.” This rift led to the disbandment of the Superalignment team and set the stage for Sutskever’s next chapter—founding SSI with a renewed focus on AI safety.

SSI’s future: What lies ahead?

While SSI’s exact research direction remains unclear, many believe the company will focus on developing safe and aligned AI systems, ensuring that AI technologies advance responsibly and ethically. With offices in Palo Alto and Tel Aviv, SSI is well-positioned to attract top global talent in the fields of AI research and engineering.

SSI's emphasis on AI safety, combined with its significant funding and industry support, suggests that the startup aims to become a leader in ensuring the responsible use of AI, rather than competing with OpenAI in building general-purpose AI models for commercial use.