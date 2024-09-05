Steve Jobs' checklist for identifying great leaders

Steve Jobs, the co-founder of Apple, was known not only for his visionary products but also for his unique approach to leadership. While many admired his ability to innovate, few recognised his keen eye for identifying great leaders. Jobs believed that true leadership was not just about charisma or the ability to make decisions, but something far deeper and more intrinsic.

His method for identifying great leaders was deceptively simple yet profoundly insightful, emphasising qualities that go beyond conventional metrics.

In a world where leadership is often equated with title and power, Jobs’ approach offers a refreshing perspective on what it truly means to lead. Whether you're a CEO, a manager, or someone aspiring to lead, understanding Jobs' criteria can help you identify and cultivate leadership potential in yourself and others.

The core of Steve Jobs' leadership philosophy

Jobs believed that great leaders are those who demonstrate a deep sense of responsibility and ownership. He often said that the best leaders are those who act as if they own the company. This doesn’t mean they necessarily have to be the CEO or the top executive, but rather that they take complete responsibility for the outcomes of their decisions and actions.

1. Leaders take ownership

One of the key attributes Jobs looked for was whether a person was willing to take ownership of a project or problem. Great leaders don’t pass the buck or make excuses. They see a problem, take responsibility for solving it, and do whatever it takes to get it done. This sense of ownership creates a culture of accountability and ensures that everyone is committed to the success of the organisation.

Example: When Jobs returned to Apple in 1997, the company was in disarray. He immediately took ownership of the situation, making tough decisions, including cutting down the product line and focusing on a few key products. His willingness to take responsibility, even for difficult choices, was a hallmark of his leadership.

How to implement it: Cultivate a sense of ownership in your team. Encourage individuals to take charge of their projects and hold them accountable for the results. Recognise and reward those who demonstrate a strong commitment to seeing things through.

2. Leaders have a passion for excellence

Jobs was known for his relentless pursuit of excellence. He believed that great leaders have a passion for quality and never settle for mediocrity. This passion drives them to push boundaries, innovate, and constantly strive for better results. Leaders with this mindset inspire their teams to aim higher and achieve more than they thought possible.

Example: Jobs’ attention to detail and insistence on perfection was legendary. Whether it was the design of the iPhone or the aesthetics of Apple’s packaging, nothing was left to chance. His passion for excellence was a driving force behind Apple’s success.

How to implement it: Foster a culture of excellence by setting high standards for yourself and your team. Encourage continuous improvement and never settle for “good enough.” Provide feedback that helps others refine their work and achieve their best.

3. Leaders have vision and conviction

Jobs believed that great leaders are those who have a clear vision and the conviction to pursue it, even in the face of adversity. This vision serves as a guiding star, helping leaders navigate through challenges and stay focused on long-term goals. Conviction ensures that they remain steadfast in their mission, even when the path is difficult or uncertain.

Example: Jobs’ vision for Apple was not just to create computers, but to revolutionise the way people interacted with technology. His conviction in this vision led to the development of groundbreaking products like the Macintosh, iPod, iPhone, and iPad, which have transformed industries and changed the world.

How to implement it: Develop a clear vision for your team or organisation and communicate it effectively. Ensure that everyone understands the bigger picture and how their work contributes to achieving it. Stay committed to your vision, even when faced with setbacks.

4. Leaders inspire and empower others

A great leader, according to Jobs, is someone who inspires others to be their best. They don’t just manage tasks; they empower their teams to take initiative, think creatively, and develop their own leadership skills. Jobs believed that by inspiring and empowering others, leaders could multiply their impact and create a stronger, more dynamic organisation.

Example: Jobs’ leadership style was not always easy, but it was undeniably inspiring. He challenged his teams to think differently and to push the limits of what was possible. This empowerment led to some of the most innovative products in history.

How to implement it: Focus on inspiring and empowering your team members. Encourage them to take risks, explore new ideas, and develop their skills. Provide growth opportunities and recognise their achievements.

Steve Jobs’ simple yet profound approach to identifying great leaders goes beyond the surface-level attributes often associated with leadership. By focusing on ownership, passion for excellence, vision, and the ability to inspire and empower others, Jobs was able to cultivate a culture of innovation and success at Apple. These principles are not just applicable to CEOs or top executives—they can be adopted by anyone looking to become a more effective leader.

In a world where leadership is often misunderstood, Jobs’ insights offer a timeless lesson: true leadership is about responsibility, vision, and the unwavering pursuit of excellence. By embracing these qualities, you can not only lead more effectively but also inspire those around you to achieve greatness.