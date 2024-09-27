Brands
Funding

Suresh Sambandam launches MudhalVC to fund idea-stage startups in Tamil Nadu

The company plans to invest nearly Rs 125 crore in two phases over the next 3-4 years.

Trisha Medhi
Suresh Sambandam launches MudhalVC to fund idea-stage startups in Tamil Nadu

Friday September 27, 2024 , 2 min Read

Suresh Sambandam, Founder and CEO of Kissflow, Co-founder of SaaSBoomi, and Champion of Tamil Nadu's Trillion Dollar GDP vision, has launched MudhalVC, to offer adventure capital for idea-stage startups.

MudhalVC aims to be the Y Combinator of Tamil Nadu with a mission to ignite mass entrepreneurship across the state, focusing on Tier II and Tier III cities.

The fund has invested across sectors, including foodtech, electric vehicles, healthtech, SaaS, and biotech. Its portfolio includes innovative companies such as Amura, Bversity, BookingBee, MeenSatti, Mushroom MaMa, Pickmyad, Social Gallery, InspectionOne, Bad Boy, Correctmate, Trashbotics, and several others.

Further, through its accelerator programme, 'Idea Pattarai,' the firm fosters innovation by empowering early-stage founders, offering them guidance and resources to scale their ventures.

Over the past 24 months, through its accelerator programme, the firm has engaged with 1000 founders through closed-door workshops, leading to 75+ startups in various stages of mentorship. Notably, 15 of these startups have already secured investments from MudhalVC.

“Founders with game-changing ideas often struggle to find resources and capital at the formative stage of their journey,” said Sambandam, Founder and General Partner of MudhalVC. “I have had the privilege of meeting founders who have great ideas that just need a gentle push in the right direction. At Idea Pattarai the focus was to validate these companies, now with MudhalVC, we’re not only providing the capital support needed to get started, but also the mentorship, networks, and strategic advice necessary to scale and succeed on a global stage. Through this initiative, we will contribute strongly in making Tamil Nadu’s trillion dollar dream a reality”

The company plans to invest close to Rs 125 crores in two phases over the next three to four years.

Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

