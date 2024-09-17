Swiggy launches career growth initiative for delivery partners under “Project Next”

IPO-bound ﻿Swiggy﻿ has launched “Project Next”, a career growth initiative designed for its delivery partners as it looks to tap into the partner network to accelerate restaurant onboarding.

The initiative allows the platform’s delivery partners to take on new roles within the company, such as sales executives, among others. The project is a part of Swiggy’s larger initiative Swiggy Skills, which offers skilling, training, internship, and employment opportunities for people in various roles.

Swiggy Skills was launched earlier this month in collaboration with the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

Through Project Next, delivery partners are expected to be responsible for onboarding and managing Swiggy’s growing restaurant network, especially in Tier II and Tier III cities, offering restaurants high-quality support on the platform.

“Swiggy works with nearly 4 lakh delivery partners across India. While many value the platform for flexible earning opportunities, some aspire for more. To empower this group, we launched Project Next under our Swiggy Skills initiative. This unique programme helps delivery partners transition from “blue collar” to “white collar” workers,” said Rohit Kapoor, CEO, Swiggy Food Marketplace.

Over the past five weeks, Project Next has transitioned 100 Swiggy delivery partners into sales executives, who have onboarded nearly 360 restaurants, the company said in a statement. It plans to expand this initiative, transitioning hundreds more delivery partners across over 150 growing markets, including Vadodara, Amritsar, Nashik, Agra, and Dharwad.