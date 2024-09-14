Swiggy launches 'Cafe' for 15-min snack and beverage delivery

Foodtech giant Swiggy has launched a new service 'Cafe' to offer snacks and beverages with a 15-minute delivery service.

Available in select areas of Bengaluru, Swiggy Cafe offers samosas, peri peri fries, hummus and pita bread, and other snacks, along with milkshakes, and protein bars from brands like Blue Tokai and The Whole Truth.

This development was first reported by Inc42.

Rival Zepto had introduced its own 'Cafe' service in Mumbai in April 2022, offering quick delivery of snacks and beverages alongside groceries, with mini cloud kitchens within its dark stores for faster service.

Earlier this month, the SoftBank-backed food delivery startup filed its draft red herring prospectus with markets regulator SEBI, marking the second-largest IPO of a venture capital-backed company in India.

Swiggy will make an issue of fresh shares worth Rs 5,000 crore (about $600 million).

The company will hold an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) on October 3, 2024, where if the board approves the proposal, the total IPO size will be $1.4 billion, making it the only VC-backed startup to exceed Rs 10,000 crore in a public listing after Paytm.

Recently, Swiggy Instamart, its quick commerce platform, expanded its reach and brought its total operational cities to 43.

In the last two months, Swiggy launched Instamart in 11 Indian cities—Thrissur, Mangalore, Kanpur, Udaipur, Warangal, Salem, Amritsar, Bhopal, Varanasi, Ludhiana, and Rajkot.

In a statement, Swiggy said in the last week alone, the company added 6 new cities—expanding to a new city every 28 hours ahead of the festive season.

(The copy was updated with additional information.)