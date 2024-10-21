Adar Poonawalla invests Rs 1,000 Cr in Dharma Productions for a 50% stake

Adar Poonawalla-led Serene Productions on Monday said it invested Rs 1,000 crore in Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and its digital content arm, Dharmatic Entertainment.

This strategic investment will give Serene Productions a 50% ownership stake in the combined entity, while Karan Johar will retain the remaining 50%.

According to a statement, the partnership is expected to leverage the strengths of both entities for further growth and expansion in the entertainment sector.





"This partnership with Adar realises our vision and marks a new era where cinema, streaming, and global content converge. It enables us to explore new avenues in content creation and distribution, elevating the Indian entertainment ecosystem. More importantly, this investment allows us to take bigger creative steps," said Apoorva Mehta, CEO of Dharma.





Karan Johar will spearhead the company's creative vision as the executive chairman while CEO Apoorva Mehta will work with Johar in shaping the strategic direction and overseeing the operational excellence of the production house.

"I am delighted to have the opportunity to partner with one of the most iconic production houses in our nation, along with my friend Karan Johar. We hope to build and grow Dharma and scale even greater heights in the years to come," said Adar Poonawalla.





"From its inception, Dharma Productions has been synonymous with heartfelt storytelling that captures the essence of Indian culture. My father dreamed of creating films that would leave a lasting impact, and I've dedicated my career to expanding that vision. Today, as we join forces with Adar, a close friend and an exceptional visionary and innovator, we're poised to elevate Dharma's legacy to new heights. This partnership represents a perfect blend of our emotional storytelling prowess and forward-thinking business strategies," said Karan Johar, Executive Chairman of Dharma.





The Raine Group served as the exclusive financial advisor to Dharma. AZB & Partners served as the legal counsel to Dharma Productions. JSA served as the legal counsel to Serene Productions.