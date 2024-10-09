AiDash makes key hires in India and global markets

Enterprise SaaS firm ﻿AiDash﻿has strengthened its leadership team with several key appointments in India and the international markets. It has appointed Mrigank Shekhar as the head of product and engineering for BNGA—the company's biodiversity net gain solution.

“AiDash brings the power of cutting-edge satellite and AI technology to help solve some of the biggest sustainability challenges that the world faces today. I am passionate about building innovative products, which can help our future generations enjoy a greener and more secure future,” said Mrigank Shekhar, Head of Product and Engineering at BNGAI.

An IIT Delhi alumnus, Shekhar served as the chief product officer at Niyo and co-founded Quiklo, a consumer lending startup. He also held senior engineering positions at RSA Security.

In his new role, Shekhar will be based out of Bengaluru and will be responsible for scaling the operations of the company in the Indian market.

“Mrigank has had an outstanding career building large-scale enterprise products and leading engineering processes. His expertise will be instrumental as we continue to build world-class, satellite-first AI products to achieve climate-resiliency, sustainability, and biodiversity goals globally,” said Rahul Saxena, CPTO and Co-founder of AiDash.

In addition, AiDash has also made several other appointments to drive innovation and scale its operations in both the Indian and global markets.

The new hires include Samantha Hamlin as the chief people officer, Angela Shi as the vice president of financial planning and analysis, and Gaurav Bawa as the head of engineering and platform.

AiDash is gaining traction for its biodiversity net gain solution in the United Kingdom, along with its vegetation management and climate resilience products across the markets of United States, Australia, and Europe.

Founded in 2019, Palo Alto, California-based AiDash provides full-stack SaaS solutions for the electric, gas, water utility, transportation, and construction industries.