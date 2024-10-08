Amul’s Bold Expansion into Europe After US Success

In a move that highlights Amul's growing global ambitions, the Indian dairy giant is preparing to enter the European market, following a successful foray into the US. Amul’s Managing Director, Jayen Mehta, described the brand’s entry into Europe as "historic" and underscored the company's ability to offer high-quality, protein-rich, and organic products to meet growing consumer demand.

After a stellar reception in the US, where Amul’s products resonated with both Indian expatriates and health-conscious locals, Europe presents a similar opportunity. The European dairy market is highly competitive, with established players like Nestlé and Danone, but Amul's unique cooperative model and focus on organic, chemical-free products could give it an edge.

Amul collects over 310 lakh liters of milk daily from 36 lakh farmers across India, providing robust supply chain strength and scalability as it takes on this new venture. The company’s turnover of ₹80,000 crore (around $9.6 billion) and its status as the strongest dairy and food brand globally make it well-positioned to expand further into international markets.

The cooperative also taps into modern consumer preferences, with a focus on sustainability, transparency, and health-conscious offerings. Their planned launch will likely include organic and protein-enriched milk, which has seen increased demand in Europe, especially post-pandemic. By aligning its product offerings with trending phrases like "sustainable nutrition" and "health-forward choices," Amul is tapping into consumer consciousness that prizes quality over quantity.

Europe isn’t just a new market—it's a validation of Amul’s ability to globalise the cooperative model that transformed India from a milk-deficient nation into the world's largest milk producer. By expanding into Europe, Amul not only seeks commercial success but also to showcase India’s dairy prowess on a global stage.

Will Amul’s European venture "moo-ve" the needle in its global market share? With its values, strong foundation, and consumer-focused approach, the company looks set to deliver.