Andrew Ng's AI Fund invests in AI healthcare startup Jivi

Andrew Ng-led AI Fund has made its first investment in an Indian startup by backing Jivi, an AI-based healthcare firm.

"AI is transforming healthcare, and Jivi takes an important step toward more equitable, precise, and personalized care. Ankur and team are at the forefront of this transformation and are developing accessible and intelligent tools. AI Fund is excited to advance this vision together with Jivi,” said Andrew Ng, Managing General Partner, AI Fund.

Founded in 2024 by Ankur Jain, former Chief Product Officer at ﻿BharatPe﻿, and GV Sanjay Reddy, Chairman of Reddy Ventures, Jivi leverages AI to assist with medical diagnoses, suggest treatments, generate health reports, and handle administrative tasks.





Jivi offers patients immediate responses to their health queries, generating personalised health reports that cover symptoms, potential health conditions, and treatment options, drawing from millions of medical journals. For doctors, Jivi streamlines the analysis of patient health data and automates routine tasks, reducing administrative burdens, so that physicians can dedicate more time to patient care.





“Our mission is to make healthcare more efficient, affordable, and accessible to everyone, regardless of location. Growing up in a family of doctors, I’ve seen firsthand how timely and accurate medical care can save lives. With the expertise and vision of Dr. Andrew Ng, we are confident that Jivi will play a transformative role in shaping the future of global healthcare, ensuring that high-quality care is a right, not a privilege,” said Ankur Jain, Co-Founder and CEO, Jivi.

The Gurugram-based startup has built a medical Large Language Model (LLM) called Jivi MedX, which outperformed OpenAI's GPT-4 and Google's Med-PaLM 2 across nine benchmarks.

India’s artificial intelligence (AI) market is projected to grow about 35% each year to an up to $22 billion market by 2027, reveals a Nasscom-BCG report.

Andrew Ng currently serves as the Managing General Partner at AI Fund and is also the Founder and CEO of Landing AI. Andrew is also the founder of DeepLearning.AI, the chairman and co-founder of Coursera, and an adjunct professor at Stanford University.

The computer scientist has authored or co-authored over 200 research papers in the field of machine learning, robotics, and related fields.

He has played a key role in advancing AI adoption at two major tech companies, serving as the founding lead of the Google Brain team and as Chief Scientist at Baidu.