Brands
Discover
Events
Newsletter
More

Follow Us

twitterfacebookinstagramyoutube
Youtstory

Brands

Resources

Stories

General

In-Depth

Announcement

Reports

News

Funding

Startup Sectors

Women in tech

Sportstech

Agritech

E-Commerce

Education

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Art & Culture

Travel & Leisure

Curtain Raiser

Wine and Food

YSTV

ADVERTISEMENT
Advertise with us
News

Apple to open 4 more stores in India, roll out 'made in India' iPhone 16 Pro this month

Apple Retail stores are planned in Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi-NCR and Mumbai.

Press Trust of India9787 Stories
Apple to open 4 more stores in India, roll out 'made in India' iPhone 16 Pro this month

Friday October 04, 2024 , 2 min Read

iPhone maker Apple will open four more stores in Indiain Pune, Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, and Mumbai.

The company will also roll out its first-ever 'made in India' iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max series devices this month.

"We're thrilled to build our teams as we plan to open more stores in India because we're inspired by the creativity and passion of our customers across this country. We can't wait for them to have even more opportunities to discover and shop for our amazing products and services, and connect with our extraordinary, knowledgeable team members," said Apple's senior Vice President of Retail, Deirdre O'Brien, in a statement. 

In April 2023, Apple opened its two stores in India, one in Delhi and the other in Mumbai.

Also Read
Apple names Kevan Parekh as new CFO

"Future Apple Retail stores are planned in Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi-NCR and Mumbai," the statement said.

According to people aware of the development, the stores are likely to be opened next year.

The company announced that it will now manufacture iPhone 16 series smartphones in India.

"Apple is now manufacturing the entire iPhone 16 lineup, including iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, in India," the statement said.

Apple began manufacturing the iPhone in India in 2017.

"Manufactured in India iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max will soon be available for our local customers and for export to select countries across the world," the statement said.

According to sources, supplies of the high-end, made-in-India iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max are expected to begin this month.

Edited by Swetha Kannan

  • Just In
  • Apple
  • Apple iPhone 16 Pro
  • Made in India
  • Apple Stores