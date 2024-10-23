Blinkit launches Sellers Hub for brands

Quick commerce platform ﻿Blinkit﻿ on Wednesday launched a Blinkit Sellers Hub platform, as it looks to give ecommerce platforms tough competition across categories.

“Over 200 brands already have access to their Seller Hub and we are rolling out to more brands soon, after the required regulatory verifications,” said Sajal Gupta, Chief Technology Officer at Blinkit in a post on X.

We want to create a seller program in quick commerce which is significantly better than any other and our benchmark has always been the OG🫡, FBA @Amazon



To that end, we have launched Blinkit Seller Hub (https://t.co/Kl4Rr5Ehwm) to make selling via Blinkit completely self-serve… pic.twitter.com/UxVs7dxVI8 — Sajal Gupta (@SajalGupta94) October 23, 2024

The hub would allow brands to sell their products directly on Blinkit, without any need to interface with any intermediaries or with the platform.

This marks another territory where quick commerce platforms are encroaching on turfs previously guarded by ecommerce titans like Amazon and Flipkart.

Just earlier in the day, Blinkit parent Zomato hiked the platform fee on its food delivery platform to Rs 10, up from Rs 6 earlier, citing festive season rush. Its peer Swiggy also followed suit and hiked its platform fee to match.

These developments come just a day after Zomato announced its second quarter results and approved its plan to raise a $1 billion dollars via qualified institutional placement.

Zomato has been bullish on the growth of its quick commerce arm, which more than doubled during the reporting quarter on a you basis. It added close to 152 dark stores and seven warehouses to support its quick commerce expansion plans.