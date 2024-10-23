Zomato hikes platform fee to Rs 10 during festive season

Food delivery giant ﻿Zomato﻿ has increased its platform in the range of Rs 8 to Rs 10 per order during the festive season. On Tuesday, the platform started displaying a “Festive Season Platform fee”, which was higher than it used to charge on usual ones as the platform looked to capitalise on higher demand due to the festive season.

“These are business calls which we take basis various factors from time to time,” Zomato said in response to the above developments.

This comes just a day after the Deepinder Goyal-led company filed its second quarter results and approved a plan to raise $1 billion to strengthen its balance sheet.

The company introduced a flat platform fee of Rs 2 to enhance its margins in August 2023, and has been increasing it ever since. The platform, along with its peer Swiggy, had hiked its platform fee by 25% to Rs 5 in April. Zomato had later hiked it to Rs 6.

This is not the first time Zomato has tried to capitalise on the festive season and holiday spirit to bump up its platform fee. Last year, it raised the platform fee to Rs 9 on New Year's Eve as a one-off hike.

The food delivery platform clocked Rs 75 crore in platform fee in the second quarter this year, a multi fold increase from Rs 13 it clocked in the corresponding quarter in the previous year.

However, the platform witnessed a decrease in delivery charges paid by customers during the reporting quarter. It received Rs 253 crore in Q2FY25, a 33% fall from Rs 379 crore it received in the previous year.