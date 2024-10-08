Affordable audio devices company boAt on Tuesday pared its losses by about 47% to Rs 53.2 crore in FY24 from Rs 101.1 crore a year ago.

The headphones and earphone maker posted marginally lower operating revenue of Rs 3,121.6 crore, down 5% from Rs 3,284 crore it reported a year ago.

Improvements in bottomline were driven by lower expenses, mainly from expenses related to changes in inventories of stock in-trade which decreased by over 61% during the same period. Its total expenses fell by around 6% to Rs 3,192 crore, helped by finance costs and purchases of stock in trade.

Also Read boAt is planning IPO in FY25-FY26: Aman Gupta

Founded by popular Shark Tank India mainstay Aman Gupta, boAt had been profitable for eight years since inception. It posted a loss of Rs 129.4 crore in FY23 due to growing business development and advertising costs.

Imagine Marketing Limited, the parent company of wearable brand ﻿boAt Lifestyle, crossed the 5 crore or 50 million mark for ‘Made in India’ products driven by its domestic production ecosystem in August. The company currently manufactures 70-75% of its audio and smart wearable products within India, aided by boAt’s JV with Dixon Technologies, California.