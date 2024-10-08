Dental care brand Dezy raises additional $6M funding

Dezy, formerly Smiles.ai, has secured an additional $6 million from Alphawave, Chiratae Ventures, and Peak XV’s Surge to expand its clinic network, with a key focus on Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

The $6 million funding is part of a larger $8-10 million round, the startup said in a statement. Earlier in 2022, the dental healthcare startup had raised $23 million in a Series A funding round.

Founded in 2019 by Hitesh Kakrani and Dr Jatin Kakrani, Dezy is focused on making dental services consumer-centric through innovative technology. It is backed by Spring Marketing Capital, MBX Capital, and Peyush Bansal and Amit Chaudhry of Lenskart.

Dezy leverages proprietary technology and expert healthcare professionals to provide access to high-quality and cost-effective dental care products and services.

The company, which rebranded itself to Dezy in 2023, offers a range of services through online consultation, clinic network, and at-home services. With over 100+ specialist doctors, Dezy serves over 3,000+ patients and conducts 5,000+ diagnoses every month across Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, Pune, and Indore.





"Almost every city has a dental clinic with the keyword ‘smile’. To differentiate our brand from others, we decided to adopt the name Dezy. Although we came up with many options, we couldn't convince ourselves of any other name than Dezy," Prasantha Vadan, Founding Partner, Brand and Growth, Dezy, had said earlier.





"The transition from Smiles.ai to Dezy wasn't difficult for us—it was the next natural progression for our venture. In addition, we continue to cater to our Smiles.ai client base as well," he added.

