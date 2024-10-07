Frammer AI raises $2M in seed round led by Lumikai

Frammer AI, a media SaaS platform, has secured $2 million in a seed round led by venture capital firm ﻿Lumikai﻿.

Founded by former executives of NDTV, the company offers an AI-powered studio that enables enterprises to convert their content into engaging and monetisable videos.

The funds will be used to drive Frammer's expansion into sports and entertainment, strengthen its tech team, and enhance data training in key focus areas, said the company in a statement.

"Frammer AI is an enterprise-grade end-to-end platform that takes any premium content and makes it digital-ready with the click of a button. We work with large and medium-sized publishers across genres and not with influencers or creators which is a fairly cluttered space. At the enterprise level, globally there is no else that provides the features that Frammer does for news and lifestyle content which include webinars, corporate films etc," Arijit Chatterjee, Co-Founder and COO of Frammer AI told YourStory.

The Delhi-based firm was founded by Suparna Singh, the former CEO-President of NDTV; Kawaljit Singh Bedi, the ex-CTO of NDTV; and Arijit Chatterjee, who was previously the chief strategy officer at the television network.

“The need for - and interest in - short-form video has never been higher. We’re thrilled to hear from clients that Frammer is creating larger audiences for them by utilising all their videos to their fullest potential," said Suparna Singh, CEO and Co-founder of Frammer AI.

"We’ve used all our experience and knowledge to train Frammer to deliver the most accurate results for complex content, and it’s gratifying to see very effective results,” Singh added.

By leveraging advanced AI technology and proprietary training methods, Frammer AI helps businesses to produce ready-to-publish and high-quality videos for social media.

Creating and distributing videos across social platforms is a time-consuming task for large enterprises, often requiring a team of several people and hours of work. Frammer AI streamlines this process, converting a 30-minute video into 35 short packages in just five minutes.

Frammer AI is capable of providing a transcript and captions for every video. It selects the most engaging segments and converts them into short-form videos adjusted for various digital platforms.

The platform is capable of creating vertical videos such as Instagram Reels and YouTube Shorts, addressing the need many organisations have for short, engaging content to connect with their audiences and customers, said the company.

The company uses proprietary training for high-quality transcription of Indian languages, dialects, and mixed-language recognition. Additionally, it trains vision models to detect people, faces, celebrities, logos, sentiment, and other similar visual elements in video frames. This has enabled the company to excel at converting horizontal video to vertical and boost publisher revenue through affiliate and contextual advertising.

“We look forward to the journey with Frammer AI. As a leadership team, they have consistently driven businesses from inception to profitability and delivered shareholder value with pioneering content, product and media-tech solutions while leading NDTV," said Salone Sehgal, Founding Partner at Lumikai.

"In a world where brands, enterprises, and media houses must consistently engage audiences through social media, Frammer AI’s impressive client roster is a testament to the value of their solution," Sehgal added.

The firm serves clients in India and the United States, including prominent broadcasters such as The India Today Group and Zee News, as well as corporations such as ﻿ACKO Insurance﻿.

It currently works with all content teams at India Today, with 70% of their content, including prime-time programming, processed on Frammer. Their Live Cutter feature allows them to clip live streams and publish across multiple platforms simultaneously, says Chatterjee.

"The teams see a huge amount of time saved in processing large volumes of video and making it all digital-ready with all meta-data being generated automatically, with just one person needed for review. We are fully integrated with Zee News and have just gone live with them," he said.

The company was recently named the AI content partner for Brightcove, a US-listed firm that provides streaming services to publishers.

Lumikai, a venture capital firm focused on interactive media and gaming, has backed several industry leaders, including Elo Elo, Bombay Play, All Star Games, and Supernova.

"We have been getting a large number of requests from sports and entertainment publishers specially the OTT platforms. Frammer’s ability to convert landscape to vertical is a huge draw for these companies. They also reach out to Frammer to explore leveraging and monetising the large volume of archives these companies are sitting on. With the funding, we will be doubling down on the training for these two categories and will invest in product and technology needed to enable us to quickly launch these verticals as well," said Chatterjee.