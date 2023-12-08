Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStoryPress Release
Videos
YourStory TV
Discover
Startup Spotlight
More
CompaniesPartner with UsMyStoryYS Research
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Press Release
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
Pitch To Us

News

Together Fund launches AI Studio to help startups leverage AI

The launch follows the Fund II announcement earlier this year—a $150 million early-stage fund with an AI-first investment strategy.

Bhuvana Kamath67 Stories
Together Fund launches AI Studio to help startups leverage AI

Friday December 08, 2023,

3 min Read

India's first operator-led VC firm, ﻿Together Fund﻿, launched Together AI Studio to help startups in using artificial intelligence's (AI) potential to create billions in market capitalisation over the next decade. 

The launch follows the Fund II announcement earlier this year—a $150 million early-stage fund with an AI-first investment strategy. These initiatives come at a time when India's software expertise and a growing base of over 5.4 million developers hold scope for AI innovation across various domains. 

Together AI Studio will enable Together’s AI-first investments from the ideation stage, scalable growth, hiring, achieving product-market fit, scaling strategies, and organisational development. 

“AI has the potential to create billions in market capitalisation in the next decade, and we want to aid the next crop of AI startups from India to fully harness their true potential,” said Manav Garg, Founding Partner of Together Fund. 

“With Together AI Studio and Fund II, the mission is to place India at the forefront of the global AI revolution. We have always worked with our founders closely and with the AI Studio, we aim to further expand the operating help to AI researchers, scientists, product managers, and engineers who are innovating to democratise AI,” said Girish Mathrubootham, Founding Partner of Together Fund.

The VC firm has successfully made a total of 12 AI investments, including in AI native companies and startups with significant AI features. 

Some of its AI-first portfolio includes lead capture and intelligence platform Workhack, API automation tool Composioan, privacy software for LLMs Protecto, predictive sales intelligence tool ﻿Toplyne﻿, and code automation for front-end developers ﻿DhiWise﻿.

Its portfolio companies with significant AI features include ﻿Spendflo﻿, a SaaS spend management, and Hunar, an ATS for high-volume hiring. 

“Together Fund has been valuable in our journey from day zero with strategic inputs around product strategy, go-to-market planning, and adopting Gen AI to deliver value to our customers,” said Siddharth Sridharan, Co-founder and CEO of Spendflo.

Startups within Together’s AI Studio will gain exclusive office hours with Girish and Manav for strategic guidance on the journey to product-market fit. They will also unlock entry into Together’s global network of 300+ leaders in product, engineering, and go-to-market, providing mentorship in SaaS and AI. 

Companies will also gain access to over $600,000 in credits from Microsoft Azure, AWS, Google Cloud, and Open AI, including access to cloud computing and applications and subject matter experts.

Together plans to invest between $500,000 and $5 million based on the business stages under favourable terms for the founders.

Edited by Suman Singh

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

Daily Capsule

Swiggy shakes things up ahead of IPO; Paytm dials down on small-ticket loans

3

News

Zerodha posts 37% rise in net profit at Rs 2,909 Cr in FY23

4

Research

The pursuit of happiness: Harvard's groundbreaking study

5

AI Gen

Google Releases 7 Free AI Courses: Master AI Skills Without Cost!