Together Fund launches AI Studio to help startups leverage AI

India's first operator-led VC firm, ﻿Together Fund﻿, launched Together AI Studio to help startups in using artificial intelligence's (AI) potential to create billions in market capitalisation over the next decade.

The launch follows the Fund II announcement earlier this year—a $150 million early-stage fund with an AI-first investment strategy. These initiatives come at a time when India's software expertise and a growing base of over 5.4 million developers hold scope for AI innovation across various domains.

Together AI Studio will enable Together’s AI-first investments from the ideation stage, scalable growth, hiring, achieving product-market fit, scaling strategies, and organisational development.

“AI has the potential to create billions in market capitalisation in the next decade, and we want to aid the next crop of AI startups from India to fully harness their true potential,” said Manav Garg, Founding Partner of Together Fund.

“With Together AI Studio and Fund II, the mission is to place India at the forefront of the global AI revolution. We have always worked with our founders closely and with the AI Studio, we aim to further expand the operating help to AI researchers, scientists, product managers, and engineers who are innovating to democratise AI,” said Girish Mathrubootham, Founding Partner of Together Fund.

The VC firm has successfully made a total of 12 AI investments, including in AI native companies and startups with significant AI features.

Some of its AI-first portfolio includes lead capture and intelligence platform Workhack, API automation tool Composioan, privacy software for LLMs Protecto, predictive sales intelligence tool ﻿Toplyne﻿, and code automation for front-end developers ﻿DhiWise﻿.

Its portfolio companies with significant AI features include ﻿Spendflo﻿, a SaaS spend management, and Hunar, an ATS for high-volume hiring.

“Together Fund has been valuable in our journey from day zero with strategic inputs around product strategy, go-to-market planning, and adopting Gen AI to deliver value to our customers,” said Siddharth Sridharan, Co-founder and CEO of Spendflo.

Startups within Together’s AI Studio will gain exclusive office hours with Girish and Manav for strategic guidance on the journey to product-market fit. They will also unlock entry into Together’s global network of 300+ leaders in product, engineering, and go-to-market, providing mentorship in SaaS and AI.

Companies will also gain access to over $600,000 in credits from Microsoft Azure, AWS, Google Cloud, and Open AI, including access to cloud computing and applications and subject matter experts.

Together plans to invest between $500,000 and $5 million based on the business stages under favourable terms for the founders.