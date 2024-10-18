Govt must take call on data entry, exit from telecom networks for security: COAI DG

The government needs to enforce rules on the entry and exit of data from Indian telecom networks, including that of over-the-top (OTT) players, a senior official of the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) said on Thursday.

While lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call on cyber security framework, during the inaugural session of India Mobile Congress and International Telecommunication Union's World Telecommunications Standardisation Assembly, COAI Director General SP Kochhar said the government has to take the lead in setting up standards for security and the industry will support it.

He said that the joint proposition of the government and industry can be taken up with the World Telecommunications Standardisation Assembly.

"Several elements which use telecom networks cannot be forced to comply with Indian law. We have been saying this but it is a necessity. To do that, we have to enforce entry and exit of data as well as entities from Indian networks through technology. Whom we allow to enter and exit from Indian telecom networks is the government right," Kochhar said.

In his speech at the India Mobile Congress, the Prime Minister called for taking measures at the global level for cyber security. Modi stressed the need to carry out discussions at the India Mobile Congress about keeping the world's democratic societies safe.

Kochhar said that, with the development of cloud technology, laws of several countries on telecom networks and Indian laws are applicable to elements within Indian jurisdiction.

He said that now most of the fraud takes place through various applications especially through (OTT) applications.

"It doesn't matter if a fraudulent call has come from a telco network or OTT. A fraud is a fraud and people lose money. Telcos are highly regulated.

“The chance of fraud calls on telecom networks can be traced but the OTT (networks) on the other hand are not regulated. The government needs to bring comprehensive rules for making citizens secure on the application level as well," Kochhar said.

Telecom operators have been demanding the need to regulate OTT apps like WhatsApp, Telegram, and Google Meet as they provide communication services similar to what mobile service providers offer.