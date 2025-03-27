Rajasthan has been at the forefront of nurturing a thriving startup ecosystem, and with Rajasthan IT Day 2025, it is set to elevate innovation to new heights. With over 5,500 startups registered on the iStart platform, the state has cemented its reputation as a hub for groundbreaking ideas and entrepreneurial spirit. Scheduled on 27 and 28 March at the Rajasthan International Centre in Jaipur, the two-day event is set to become the premier platform for fostering collaboration among youth, startups, investors, corporates, partners, academia, and government representatives.

Rajasthan IT Day 2025 is themed around driving digital transformation and building a sustainable, future-ready ecosystem. The event is not just a showcase of technological innovation but also an immersive experience that promotes meaningful discussions, networking, and knowledge-sharing. From panel discussions on emerging technologies like AI, fintech, and sustainable tech innovations to capacity-building workshops and hands-on activities such as game jams, the platform offers a holistic approach to inspiring and equipping the next generation of entrepreneurs.

A powerhouse of activities

At Rajasthan IT Day 2025, the agenda is as dynamic as it is diverse. Attendees can look forward to a series of meticulously curated sessions designed to spark inspiration and drive practical insights. Highlights include:

Panel discussions: Industry leaders and experts will delve deep into subjects ranging from the future of AI to the nuances of sustainable tech innovations. These sessions aim to provide attendees with a forward-looking perspective on how technology can redefine business and governance.

Pitch battle: 20 selected school startup founders will present their ideas and technologies to a panel of esteemed judges, including government officials, investors, and top mentors from the startup ecosystem. This session is a rare opportunity for early-stage startups to secure exposure, funding, and mentorship.

Startup bazaar and expo: Around 25 product-based companies50 tech startups will showcase their innovations through interactive displays and live demos.

Capacity-building workshops: Tailored for a wide spectrum of participants—from school and college officials to budding entrepreneurs—these workshops will cover cutting-edge topics such as AVGC-XR, coding, robotics, AI, comics, and cybersecurity.

Game jam and AVGC talent showcase: Designed for tech enthusiasts and creative minds alike, these segments will highlight the future of gaming innovation and celebrate digital storytelling through digital cinema.

The event is poised to feature key marquee speakers whose insights are set to redefine the regional innovation landscape. Notable among them is Archana Singh, Secretary IT & Communication, Government of Rajasthan, Nitesh Yadav of Classy Vogue, Harshita Gupta of Chikankari Hues, Bharat Sethi, Founder and CEO of Rage Coffee, and many more who will share their journeys and insights at the event.

Celebration of collaborative growth and innovation

Rajasthan IT Day 2025 is more than just an event—it’s a celebration of the state’s commitment to driving innovation and supporting startups. With an expected turnout of over 3,000 attendees, including various dignitaries, industry bodies, startup CEOs and founders, celebrities, and ecosystem enablers from across the country, the event promises an enriching experience that inspires young minds and creates myriad opportunities for growth and development.

By converging the brightest minds and most innovative ideas under one roof, the event is set to leave an indelible mark on the startup ecosystem. It is an invitation to explore, learn, and be part of a transformative journey where policy meets innovation, creativity meets technology, and tradition meets the future.