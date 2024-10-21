Brands
News

Govt to extend UDAN scheme for 10 more years: K Rammohan Naidu

As many as 601 routes and 71 airports have been operationalised under the regional air connectivity scheme.

Press Trust of India9843 Stories
Monday October 21, 2024 , 2 min Read

The government will extend the regional air connectivity scheme UDAN for 10 more years, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said on Monday.

UDAN has led to the birth and growth of regional airlines, generation of jobs and contribution to tourism, the minister said at a function in the national capital to mark eight years of the scheme.

As many as 601 routes and 71 airports have been operationalised under the regional air connectivity scheme.

UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik) is aimed at enhancing regional air connectivity and making flying more affordable. It was introduced on October 21, 2016 for 10 years.

The minister said the scheme will be extended for another 10 years.

Civil Aviation Secretary Vumlunmang Vualnam said the ministry is looking at the financial viability aspects and streamlining the procedures under the scheme.

"A total of 86 aerodromes—comprising 71 airports, 13 heliports, and 2 water aerodromes—have been operationalised, facilitating the travel of over 1.44 crore passengers across more than 2.8 lakh flights," the ministry said in a release on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the number of operational airports in the country has doubled from 74 in 2014 to 157 in 2024 and the aim is to increase the count to 350-400 by 2047.

