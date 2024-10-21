Brands
News

Zomato’s Deepinder Goyal bets on health wellness space with new venture Continue

Zomato’s Deepinder Goyal has invested Rs 50 lakh in the company, which includes several ex-Zomato employees.

Akshita Toshniwal225 Stories
Zomato’s Deepinder Goyal bets on health wellness space with new venture Continue

Monday October 21, 2024 , 2 min Read

Zomato Co-founder and Group CEO Deepinder Goyal has registered another venture named "Continue". 

The domain Continue belongs to an entity called Upslope Advisors, which is registered in Gurugram. It lists Deepinder Goyal and ex-Zomato and Blinkit product executive Ashish Goel as directors, according to regulatory filings made with MCA. 

Commenting on Continue, Goyal said in a post on X "It is as of now, my personal health and wellness team, entirely funded by me, which tracks and researches how to keep me running at my peak performance."

This development was first reported by Moneycontrol.

The company, which was incorporated in April this year, will focus on being a longevity venture around health tracking and mental wellness, according to the report. 

"We are developing new things, we have some new insights, and it will be super cool if one day, we are able to gather enough evidence behind what we have found, to share with the world," Goyal added.

Ex-Zomato executive Akriti Mehta is listed as one of the company’s employees according to her Linkedin profile. Other ex-Zomato executives who have joined Continue include Tushar Agarwal, Aaqib Ahmad, Satya Prakash, Kashish Jagyasi and Kumarappan Muthurama. At Zomato, they operated across key functions including engineering, data science and product design. 

Also Read
Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal turns billionaire amid record share rally

According to regulatory documents available, Deepinder Goyal invested Rs 50,00,000 in the company.

According to the report, Zomato is not involved in the new venture and will continue to focus on its four key businesses including Food Delivery, Blinkit, Hyperpure and District. 

(The story has been updated with Deepinder's response.)

Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

  • Just In
  • Deepinder Goyal
  • Zomato
  • Health startups
  • Mental health startups
  • health tracking