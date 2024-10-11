Maharashtra launches advanced cyber centre to fight online offences

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday inaugurated an advanced cybercrime command centre in Navi Mumbai and said it would enhance online security in the state.

The deputy CM said the centre is the result of the “transformative” Maharashtra Cyber Security Project that the state undertook to tackle the growing number of fraudulent schemes on platforms like WhatsApp and Facebook and other cyber threats.

“Equipped with cutting-edge technology, this centre will significantly alleviate public fears surrounding cyberattacks,” he said, calling the initiative a comprehensive effort to safeguard citizens from cyber threats.

As part of the launch, a dedicated helpline of the cybercrime command centre—14407—was announced. The centre is scheduled to start functioning at full capacity from October 15, said officials.

The cyber security project aims to train 5,000 police personnel annually, further strengthening the state's capabilities in tackling cybercrime, he said.

“Maharashtra is at the forefront of the technology sector in India, and this project should serve as a model for other states in enhancing their cyber security frameworks,” Fadnavis added.