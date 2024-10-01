Developer focus: Spotting opportunities and building AI-first problem-solving skills with NVIDIA

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is rapidly reshaping industries in India. From healthcare and agriculture to autonomous vehicles and ecommerce, AI is powering a wave of disruption transforming how businesses operate, and how developers approach problem-solving.

Recognising the massive potential AI holds, we are excited to bring developers a series of educational resources and webinars to help them harness the power of AI.

In line with this, we’re thrilled to announce a special masterclass in partnership with NVIDIA on 'AI-First Problem Solving: Spotting Opportunities as a Developer' to give developers the tools to spot big opportunities in their everyday work environments and become adept at using AI to create impactful solutions for their organisations.

This masterclass will be held as a webinar on Tuesday, October 8, 2024, from 3:00-4:00 PM IST.

Click here to receive the registration link.

What developers will learn

A majority of large organisations in India are adopting AI to scale operations and improve customer experience. Therefore, developers today need more than just coding skills. They need the ability to build perspective on how AI can solve real-world problems and turn those insights into actionable solutions.

The webinar is designed to help these developers transition from a problem-spotter to a solution-builder. It will cover:

AI-first thinking

Learn how to shift your approach towards identifying opportunities where AI can drive impactful change within your organisation.

Real-world use cases

Explore various real-world applications, covering various industries.

Actionable skills

Get introduced to cutting-edge tools and frameworks that can enable you to turn AI-driven ideas into tangible solutions.

Speaker spotlight

The masterclass will be led by Hasan Aijaz, Regional Industry Business Development Head (Cloud and Consumer Internet), NVIDIA Asia South, who evangelises AI applications across industries in India.

Hasan is uniquely positioned to guide developers through the AI journey, and will share his expertise on how AI can solve complex challenges across various domains.

For developers looking to elevate their skills, this masterclass is a golden opportunity to stay ahead of the curve in the ever-evolving AI landscape.

Get access to NVIDIA AI Summit India

All webinar attendees will receive an exclusive 50% discount on passes for the NVIDIA AI Summit India 2024 scheduled for October 23-25, 2024, to be held at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai. The summit is India’s premier AI event, offering unparalleled access to global AI leaders, innovators, and entrepreneurs.

The summit will feature an exclusive fireside chat with NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang, the legendary founder and pioneer of AI and graphics computing who drove advancements in deep learning, GPU computing, and AI research.

At the summit, attendees can participate in 50+ tailored sessions focusing on Generative AI, robotics, and Large Language Models (LLMs), upskill through hands-on technical workshops, and more.

To know more about the summit, visit the event website.