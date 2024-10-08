With major enterprises and startups alike investing heavily in AI-first solutions to transform their operations, India will see AI become a key driver of innovation and efficiency.

Positioning itself at the forefront of such innovation and development, NVIDIA is set to host its annual summit in India later this month, on October 23–25 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

The NVIDIA AI Summit India is bringing together thousands of top developers, AI/ML pioneers, and tech industry leaders for an immersive experience in the world of AI innovation, including a special fireside chat featuring Jensen Huang, Founder and CEO, NVIDIA.

The summit is focussing on key trends shaping the AI/ML landscape, including but not limited to:

Generative AI solutions

The next phase of generative AI — from text and image generation to multimodal applications such as video and robotics.

Advanced AI for enterprise

AI-driven voice and text technologies reshaping enterprises, improving customer interactions, and optimising business operations.

Conversational AI

Conversational workflow development to support a range of languages and improve accessibility across the country.

Software-defined vehicles

AI enhancing user experiences and simplifying software development lifecycles for next-gen automobiles.

Grassroots development

AI and ML for social good and driving positive changes in local communities.

Power-packed speaker lineup

Global AI leaders are set to share their knowledge and insights at the summit, including:

Jensen Huang, Founder and CEO, NVIDIA

Deepu Talla, Vice President, Robotics and Edge Computing, NVIDIA

Niki Parmar, Co-Founder, Essential AI

Manu Chopra, CEO, Karya

Gilad Shainer, Senior VP, Networking, NVIDIA

Marc Hamilton, VP, Solutions Architecture & Engineering, NVIDIA

Abhinav Aggarwal, CEO and Co-Founder, Fluid AI

Teja Gudena, EVP, Netradyne

Manoj Rajan, Head of Generative AI and AI for Automotive, TCS

And a lot more!

The NVIDIA AI Summit India 2024 offers a comprehensive learning experience for anyone interested in AI, from developers and technologists to business leaders. Attend the conference to get access to cutting-edge AI knowledge, hands-on learning experiences, networking opportunities, and more.

Readers of YourStory can register here to receive an exclusive 50% discount on their conference ticket.