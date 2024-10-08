NVIDIAView Brand Publisher
Explore the future of AI with global leaders at NVIDIA AI Summit India 2024
Tuesday October 08, 2024 , 2 min Read
With major enterprises and startups alike investing heavily in AI-first solutions to transform their operations, India will see AI become a key driver of innovation and efficiency.
Positioning itself at the forefront of such innovation and development, NVIDIA is set to host its annual summit in India later this month, on October 23–25 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.
The NVIDIA AI Summit India is bringing together thousands of top developers, AI/ML pioneers, and tech industry leaders for an immersive experience in the world of AI innovation, including a special fireside chat featuring Jensen Huang, Founder and CEO, NVIDIA.
The summit is focussing on key trends shaping the AI/ML landscape, including but not limited to:
Generative AI solutions
The next phase of generative AI — from text and image generation to multimodal applications such as video and robotics.
Advanced AI for enterprise
AI-driven voice and text technologies reshaping enterprises, improving customer interactions, and optimising business operations.
Conversational AI
Conversational workflow development to support a range of languages and improve accessibility across the country.
Software-defined vehicles
AI enhancing user experiences and simplifying software development lifecycles for next-gen automobiles.
Grassroots development
AI and ML for social good and driving positive changes in local communities.
Power-packed speaker lineup
Global AI leaders are set to share their knowledge and insights at the summit, including:
- Jensen Huang, Founder and CEO, NVIDIA
- Deepu Talla, Vice President, Robotics and Edge Computing, NVIDIA
- Niki Parmar, Co-Founder, Essential AI
- Manu Chopra, CEO, Karya
- Gilad Shainer, Senior VP, Networking, NVIDIA
- Marc Hamilton, VP, Solutions Architecture & Engineering, NVIDIA
- Abhinav Aggarwal, CEO and Co-Founder, Fluid AI
- Teja Gudena, EVP, Netradyne
- Manoj Rajan, Head of Generative AI and AI for Automotive, TCS
- And a lot more!
The NVIDIA AI Summit India 2024 offers a comprehensive learning experience for anyone interested in AI, from developers and technologists to business leaders. Attend the conference to get access to cutting-edge AI knowledge, hands-on learning experiences, networking opportunities, and more.
Readers of YourStory can register here to receive an exclusive 50% discount on their conference ticket.