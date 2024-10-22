Ola Electric claims it has addressed 99.1% of complaints received

Bhavish Aggarwal-led Ola Electric on Monday said it resolved 99.1% out of 10,644 complaints it received from the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA).

The company, in a BSE filing, added that it has provided all requested information and clarifications in response to the show cause notice it got from the consumer watchdog earlier this month.

The EV maker has been in troubled waters amidst regulatory scrutiny and rising consumer dissatisfaction over its products and services.

On October 6, Aggarwal, Founder and CEO of Ola Electric, had a public exchange on social media platform X with comedian Kunal Kamra, who criticised the company’s customer service. Numerous users on the platform echoed similar complaints about Ola Electric's service.

Following the spat, the company's share price dropped to its lowest since August 12, reducing its market value to under $5 billion—down from an all-time high of $8 billion in August.

Shortly after, the CCPA sent the notice seeking details of alleged violations of consumer rights, misleading advertisements, and unfair trade practices.

The Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) has also directed the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) to provide detailed inputs regarding consumer complaints against Ola Electric.

Ola Electric is a beneficiary of the FAME II and PM E-DRIVE schemes, and its eligibility certificate has been provided by ARAI, a certification and testing agency under the administrative control of the Ministry.

In the BSE filing, the company reiterated that it has a “robust mechanism to address complaints" with respect to its vehicles.

CCPA has also ordered the company’s ride-hailing platform Ola Consumer to implement consumer-friendly changes, including offering refund options and providing receipts for auto rides after the watchdog observed that its no-questions-asked refund policy only provided coupon codes for future rides, without giving consumers a choice for bank account refunds.

