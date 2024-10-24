Brands
Discover
Events
Newsletter
More

Follow Us

twitterfacebookinstagramyoutube
Youtstory

Brands

Resources

Stories

General

In-Depth

Announcement

Reports

News

Funding

Startup Sectors

Women in tech

Sportstech

Agritech

E-Commerce

Education

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Art & Culture

Travel & Leisure

Curtain Raiser

Wine and Food

YSTV

ADVERTISEMENT
Advertise with us
News

OYO posts Rs 158 Cr profit in Q2, revenue at Rs 1,578 Cr: Ritesh Agarwal

OYO recently announced its acquisition of G6 Hospitality, a US-based economy lodging franchiser and parent company of the iconic Motel 6 and Studio 6 brands, from Blackstone.

Press Trust of India9847 Stories
OYO posts Rs 158 Cr profit in Q2, revenue at Rs 1,578 Cr: Ritesh Agarwal

Thursday October 24, 2024 , 2 min Read

Travel tech platform ﻿OYO﻿ achieved a profit after tax of Rs 158 crore in the second quarter of the current fiscal ended September, Founder Ritesh Agarwal told employees in a townhall meeting on Thursday, according to sources.

Oravel Stays Ltd, the parent company of OYO, had posted a loss of Rs 50 crore in the same period of the previous year.

During the first quarter, OYO's profit after tax stood at Rs 132 crore.

This brings the company's H1 FY25 net profit to Rs 290 crore ($35 million), marking a turnaround from the Rs 91 crore net loss reported in the same period of the previous fiscal, the sources said.

In Q2 FY25, OYO's revenue surged to Rs 1,578 crore, from Rs 1,413 crore in Q1.

Also Read
OYO Founder Ritesh Agarwal introduces new B2B product

OYO recently announced its acquisition of G6 Hospitality, a US-based economy lodging franchisor and parent company of the iconic Motel 6 and Studio 6 brands, from Blackstone for $525 million, in an all-cash transaction.

G6 Hospitality has nearly 1,500 economy lodging locations under the Motel 6 brand and the Studio 6 extended stay brand in the United States and Canada.

OYO plans to use its comprehensive technology suite, global distribution network, and marketing expertise to elevate the Motel 6 and Studio 6 brands. The aim is to drive sustained financial growth and expand their market presence.

Edited by Jyoti Narayan

  • Oravel Stays Limited
  • OYO Rooms
  • Ritesh Agarwal
  • Just In