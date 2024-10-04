Brands
News

Paytm appoints Deependra Singh Rathore as new CTO, as Dhody transitions to AI Fellow

At its most recent AGM, One97 Communications CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma announced plans to revamp the senior leadership team following a slew of high-level departures.

Sayan Sen665 Stories
Paytm appoints Deependra Singh Rathore as new CTO, as Dhody transitions to AI Fellow

Friday October 04, 2024 , 2 min Read

Paytm has elevated former Senior VP of Technology at Payments Deependra Singh Rathore as its new Chief Technology Officer for Payments, replacing Manmeet Singh Dhody, who has transitioned to the role of "AI Fellow" on Friday.

Deependra Singh Rathore has been with Paytm and its associate company, Paytm Payments Bank Limited since January 2016, the company said in a BSE filing. Prior to Paytm, Rathore worked with Snapdeal and Agnity.

"He is currently the Senior Vice President - Technology and drives AI led strategic initiatives and oversees the design and implementation of payment products and services," Paytm Parent One97 Communications said in the filing.

"At Paytm, he has built and enhanced payments technology to provide exhaustive payment solutions to merchants and customers such as the online payment gateway, QR payments, and card payments."

Also Read
Paytm to revamp senior leadership, with key hires upcoming: Vijay Shekhar Sharma

At its most recent AGM, One97 Communications CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma announced plans to revamp the senior leadership team following a slew of high-level departures.

Dhody joined the payments company in 2020 from Amazon, where he was Director of Software Development.

“As India’s leading tech innovator, we have always championed innovations that drive mobile payments and inclusive financial service distribution to masses. We are excited to see Deependra Singh Rathore step into the role of CTO, and build for financial services in the AI age. We also welcome Manmeet as an AI Fellow, helping accelerate our vision of integrating AI-driven processes across our business operations,” A Paytm spokesperson said.

Edited by Jyoti Narayan

