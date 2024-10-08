Here’s how Shiprocket Quick is empowering SMB’s in India's booming quick commerce market

In the words of the iconic character Tony Stark from the Marvel universe, "Sometimes you gotta run before you can walk." This sentiment perfectly encapsulates the rapid rise of quick commerce in India, where the demand for instant deliveries is reshaping the eCommerce landscape. As we move through 2024, the quick commerce sector is witnessing unprecedented growth.

According to recent reports, the quick commerce market in India was valued at approximately $3.34 billion in 2024, with projections indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 27.42% from 2024 to 2028, potentially reaching a market volume of $8.83 billion by 2028.

The user penetration rate for quick commerce in India currently stands at 1.8%, with expectations to rise to 4.0% by 2029. This means while quick commerce is thriving in major urban centres, there remains a substantial gap in service availability and consumer awareness in non-metro regions. This discrepancy presents both a challenge and an opportunity for companies like Shiprocket, which are keen to bridge this divide.

Introducing Shiprocket Quick

In response to the growing demand for rapid deliveries, Shiprocket has launched Shiprocket Quick, an on-demand local delivery solution designed to empower offline merchants across India.

This innovative service empowers merchants by providing them with the tools and partnerships necessary to compete in the quick commerce space. It enables rider allocation in under 10 seconds, ensuring swift pickups in under 5 minutes. This mobile-first tech solution provides offline merchants with an efficient way to meet consumer expectations for fast, on-demand deliveries at competitive rates.

Merchants benefit from a diverse array of trusted courier partners, including Ola, Borzo, Rapido, and Porter. This flexibility allows businesses to choose the courier that best meets their delivery needs, enhancing operational efficiency.

Shiprocket Quick operates around the clock, catering to businesses that may operate beyond traditional hours. This 24/7 availability ensures that merchants can fulfil orders at any time, further solidifying their commitment to customer service. It has been piloted in key cities including Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai, Kerala, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Pune.

Incidentally, the idea of Shiprocket Quick came to Saahil Goel, MD and CEO, Shiprocket, out of a personal experience. “The idea for Shiprocket Quick was sparked when I needed a last-minute gift for my son's birthday. I identified a toy store in my locality, called them, they shared their catalogue, I ordered and paid via UPI, and had it delivered to my address within 30 minutes. This experience made me realise the potential for local merchants to tap into the growing consumer demand for faster deliveries. With Shiprocket Quick, we aim to enable offline merchants like these to benefit from this shift in consumer expectations seamlessly”, he says.

Addressing the needs of SMBs

Goel emphasised the necessity of introducing Shiprocket Quick, stating, “As consumer preferences continue to evolve, our MSMEs must be fully equipped to adapt and seize new market opportunities. This initiative not only enhances their operational capabilities but also ensures they remain competitive in the fast-changing marketplace. It perfectly aligns with our commitment to bolster the MSME sector, which is pivotal to our mission and to India's economic landscape”.

This commitment to inclusivity is crucial, as many SMBs face inherent challenges in participating in quick commerce. By providing the necessary infrastructure and support, Shiprocket Quick aims to level the playing field, allowing smaller businesses to thrive in an increasingly competitive market.

Bridging the gap

Shiprocket is also focused on equipping SMBs with the technology stack required to reach customers in remote areas.

“Shiprocket Quick addresses the challenge of disjointed, time-consuming and fragmented delivery processes that many offline businesses face today. By offering a streamlined and tech-enabled solution, we're enabling these businesses to improve the customer experience by delivering within hours, not days”, says Gautam Kapoor, COO, Shiprocket.

This commitment to reliability and efficiency is vital as the ecommerce landscape continues to evolve. As quick commerce becomes a staple in urban centres, the challenge remains to extend these services to Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, ensuring that all consumers can benefit from the convenience of instant deliveries.

By addressing the unique needs of SMBs and focusing on affordability, speed, and reliability, Shiprocket is poised to play a crucial role in shaping the future of ecommerce across the country.