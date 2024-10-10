Startup news and updates: daily roundup (October 10, 2024)

Funding news

Datazip raises $1M in seed round

Data engineering startup Datazip raised $1 million in seed funding in a round led by Equirus InnovateX Fund with a contribution of Rs 6 crore.

The company was founded by Sandeep Devarapalli, an IIST and IIM Ahmedabad alumnus and a former space scientist at ISRO. He co-founded the company along with Shubham Baldava, an NIT Jamshedpur alumnus, and Rohan Khameshra, an IIT Kharagpur graduate and former founding data team member at Rapido and Khatabook.

In just 12 months, Datazip claims to have achieved product-market-fit and onboarded 15 clients, with plans to grow tenfold in the next year. The company works on how businesses handle massive datasets in real time.

SuperGaming launches Rs 2.5 Cr Indus International Tournament

Game development studio SuperGaming unveiled its year-long esports roadmap, the ‘Clutch India Movement’ that kicks off with the Indus International Tournament.

The tournament, set to run from October 2024 to February 2025, will feature a prize pool of Rs 2.5 crore. SuperGaming will host another major event, the Indus International Mahasangram, in October 2025, it said in a statement.

The Indus International Tournament will start with the 'Homegrown' phase, featuring a prize pool of Rs 15 lakh, followed by the 'Nationals' phase, offering Rs 10 lakh. The 'Powerplay' phase for professional esports teams will have a prize pool of Rs 25 lakh.

An 'International' phase for invited global teams will lead to a grand finale, where the final 15 teams will compete for a Rs 2 crore prize pool. The tournament MVP will win a Mahindra Thar. Registrations for its 'Homegrown' phase are now open.

Piramal Payment gets RBI nod for Piramal Pay

Piramal Payment Services received formal approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to set up and operate its prepaid payment instrument (PPI) service.

Piramal Pay is a prepaid payment instrument designed to provide seamless, secure, and convenient financial transactions for individuals and businesses, the company said in a statement.

Piramal Payment Services is a unit of Piramal Capital and Housing Finance Ltd (Piramal Finance) which is a subsidiary of Piramal Group.

