Startup news and updates: Daily roundup (October 7, 2024)

Beauté Secrets raises Rs 1.6 Cr from Velocity

Beauté Secrets, a Gurugram-based beauty tools brand, has raised Rs 1.6 crore from Velocity, a financing platform backed by Peter Thiel's Valar Ventures.

The funding will help Beauté Secrets expand its operations on quick commerce platforms and add new products to its lineup.

Founded by Harnika Aneja in 2010, Beauté Secrets provides high-quality, affordable beauty tools. The brand has a vast product portfolio, including manicure/pedicure kits, tweezers, cuticle trimmers, foot scrubbers, hair brushes, scissors, etc., across basic, essential, and premium categories.

AI startup Nayan Tech raises $2M

AI startup Nayan Tech has raised $2 million in its pre-Series A round led by BEENEXT, We Founder Circle, Venture Catalysts, Let's Venture, and FAAD Capital.

Founded by Jayant Ratti, the AI startup provides smart city solutions for traffic monitoring, municipal automation, urban infrastructure management, driver behaviour monitoring, fleet management, and passenger safety through its AI-powered dashcam. It will use the funds to expand Nayan’s AI and IoT-powered solutions business and operations in India and globally.

Zaggle appoints ex-Kotak Mahindra Bank exec as additional director

Zaggle, a SaaS fintech solution provider, appointed Virat Sunil Diwanji, the former Head of Consumer Banking at Kotak Mahindra Bank, as an additional director (non-executive, non-independent) to its board, effective October 4, 2024.

Diwanji is a seasoned banker with over 30 years of experience building, managing, and growing businesses cutting across liabilities and assets. He worked with Kotak Group for almost three decades in various roles across segments, including retail banking and other businesses.

He also served as a non-executive director for over nine years on the board of Kotak General Insurance Ltd. He was also a member of the group management committee at Kotak Group besides being a member of several other operating committees.

