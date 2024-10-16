Edtech startup Suraasa bags $6M funding to solve global teacher shortage

﻿Suraasa﻿, a platform for teacher workforce development and global teacher mobility, secured $ 6 million funding in a round led by Reach Capital.

The round also saw participation from ETS Capital, NB Ventures, TSM Ventures, TRTL Ventures, and other prominent strategic investors.

Suraasa will use the capital to enhance teacher quality, equip educators with global-standard skills, and facilitate their integration into diverse educational systems worldwide, the company said in a statement.

The investment will also allow the company to scale its operations internationally, building robust teams and advanced systems to drive its impact. Additionally, Suraasa aims to connect more teachers with world-class opportunities.

“The global shortage of qualified teachers is a critical challenge, and solving it requires innovation and a deep commitment to the future of education…These partnerships are a testament to the impact we are creating, and together, we will accelerate the movement toward a world where teachers are equipped to thrive in any classroom, anywhere,” said Rishabh Khanna, Founder and CEO, Suraasa.

The company offers competency-based skilling programmes and said that it works closely with schools across borders to understand their specific hiring requirements, then matches highly skilled Indian teachers with these schools, ensuring both parties’ needs are met.

“Schools in the U.S. and all over the world are facing acute teacher shortages, which Suraasa is addressing by training a global teacher workforce. Reach was drawn to Suraasa for this reason and was excited to invest when we observed how the team respects, celebrates and dignifies the teaching profession,” said Jennifer Carolan, Managing Partner, Reach Capital.